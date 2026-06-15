Gov’t ratifies ILO pacts for worker and maternity rights

THE Davis administration has moved to strengthen workplace safety and maternity protections for women after ratifying three International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions during a conference in Geneva.

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle presented the country’s instruments of ratification to ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo at a recent ceremony.

The ratification of Conventions 155, 187 and 183 strengthens the nation’s occupational safety and health framework while extending maternity protections for women.

Long-awaited reforms to the country’s maternity and paternity leave laws have previously been foreshadowed by the Davis administration and remain on track for implementation by mid-2026.

The move follows years of consultation with the tripartite council and Cabinet approval for ratification last year.

A statement from the ministry said the decision reflects the government’s broader commitment to advancing decent work for all.

It added that preparations are already under way for the third iteration of the Decent Work Country Programme, with further consultations expected to guide legislation to bring domestic law into full compliance with the three conventions over the next three years.

"This is a defining moment for Bahamian workers,” Minister Glover-Rolle said.

“Ratifying these three conventions means that every worker in this country, whether they are on a construction site or in an office, will have the full force of international occupational safety and health standards protecting them, and every working woman will have modern maternity protections in place. This administration made a commitment to decent work for all, and we are taking the necessary steps to deliver that promise."