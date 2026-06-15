Man shot dead while sitting on his porch near Nassau St

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s murder count rose to 32 on Thursday after a man was shot dead while sitting on a porch off Nassau Street.

Police did not release the victim’s identify, but relatives say he is Cameron Dean.

Dean was found dead on McQuay Street after an anonymous caller alerted police to a shooting in the area.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Dean was sitting on a porch speaking with another man when a lone gunman approached and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie and black mask, fled the scene on foot. It remains unclear whether the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident was one of several violent episodes reported over the weekend.

Police also reported a double shooting on St James Road that left two men injured yesterday.

The conditions of the men were not known up to press time. Meanwhile, police said investigations into both incidents are continuing.