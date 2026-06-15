Minister: new Labour reforms a ‘defining moment for workers’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Working women are set to receive enhanced maternity protections while employers will face stronger workplace safety obligations after The Bahamas ratified three key International Labour Organization conventions

Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said the agreements will strengthen workplace protections for employees across multiple sectors while advancing labour reforms already underway in The Bahamas.

Speaking after formally depositing the country's instruments of ratification at the International Labour Organization's headquarters in Geneva , Mrs Glover-Rolle said the ratifications would provide stronger protections for employees throughout the country.

"This is a defining moment for Bahamian workers. Ratifying these three conventions means that every worker in this country, whether they are on a construction site or in an office, will have the full force of international occupational safety and health standards protecting them, and every working woman will have modern maternity protections in place."

She added: "This administration made a commitment to decent work for all, and we are taking the necessary steps to deliver that promise."

The Bahamas ratified Convention 155 on Occupational Safety and Health, Convention 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, and Convention 183 on Maternity Protection.

Convention 183 establishes international standards covering maternity leave, income support during maternity leave, health protections for pregnant and nursing workers, and safeguards against dismissal linked to maternity.

Mrs Glover-Rolle said the conventions align with broader efforts to modernise labour legislation and strengthen workplace standards across the Bahamian economy.

The ratification follows several years of consultation involving the National Tripartite Council, the Ministry of Labour, the ILO Caribbean Office and other stakeholders.

A gap analysis examining Bahamian laws against the conventions was reviewed through a series of national workshops in 2025 before Cabinet approved ratification earlier this year.

While the conventions are now ratified, further work remains before Bahamian legislation is fully aligned with the new international commitments.

According to the ministry, an additional round of tripartite consultations will be undertaken to develop legislative reforms needed to bring Bahamian law into full conformity with the conventions over the next two years.

Mrs Glover-Rolle said the government's objective extends beyond job creation to building a more productive and protected workforce.

"Our goal is not simply to create more jobs, but to build a workforce that is empowered, protected, fairly compensated, and equipped to compete and succeed," she said.

"As we invest in workers, we must also promote productivity, accountability, and a culture of lifelong learning. When opportunity and responsibility align, labour becomes one of the most powerful engines of national development and economic growth."