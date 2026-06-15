ORG concern at pace of seabed leasing legislation

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Organization for Responsible Governance is raising concerns about the pace at which the Government is advancing seabed leasing legislation, arguing that affected stakeholders have not been given sufficient opportunity to weigh the potential risks and implications.

The concern is among several governance issues highlighted in ORG's review of the 2026-2027 Budget, which examined policy priorities alongside government spending plans.

"ORG remains concerned about the pace at which seabed leasing legislation is advancing," the report said.

According to the organisation, the proposed framework could have significant implications for marine resources, fisheries, tourism, environmental protection, coastal resilience, public access and local economic opportunities.

The issue has attracted heightened scrutiny since the Government's proposed reforms to the Port Authorities Act, which would require persons seeking to construct or operate marinas, piers, wharves, jetties, moorings and other seabed-related developments to obtain seabed leases from the Government.

While officials have argued the changes are intended to strengthen regulation and ensure the public receives greater value from the use of seabed resources, industry stakeholders have questioned how the new framework will operate and what fees may ultimately be imposed

Representatives of the marina industry have since expressed uncertainty over whether existing operators will be required to pay new seabed lease fees in addition to current dock licence fees, while others have argued that successive governments have historically undervalued commercial use of the seabed and should receive greater compensation for access to public resources.

Against that backdrop, ORG argued that any new seabed leasing regime should be accompanied by extensive stakeholder consultation before implementation.

"To date, there has not been sufficient opportunity for meaningful engagement with affected stakeholders regarding the rationale, alternatives, risks, benefits and long-term implications of the proposed framework," ORG said.

The organisation noted that the Government has repeatedly emphasized consultation and community engagement as part of its broader policy agenda and suggested that the seabed leasing proposal presents an opportunity to demonstrate those commitments in practice.

The report also linked the issue to broader concerns regarding public participation in national decision-making.

ORG argued that meaningful consultation should become a central feature of major policy initiatives, particularly those affecting Family Island communities and industries dependent on marine resources.

The report similarly called for extensive public engagement as the Government develops Family Island development plans, warning that consultation should not become merely a validation exercise after key decisions have already been made.

"The process must involve locals, local government representatives, businesses, youth, environmental stakeholders, faith-based organizations and civil society groups from the earliest stages," the report said.

While the Budget analysis primarily focused on fiscal policy and governance, ORG said issues such as seabed leasing demonstrate why transparency, public participation and trust remain essential components of long-term national development planning.

The organization encouraged policymakers and members of the public to review its full budget analysis and engage in discussions surrounding major policy reforms and their potential impacts on communities throughout The Bahamas.

Public concerns surrounding seabed leasing intensified last year following controversy over a proposed 21-year lease agreement with Bahamas Moorings that would have allowed the company to install and operate moorings throughout parts of the Exuma Cays. The agreement was cancelled after public backlash and criticism over the lack of consultation and transparency surrounding the arrangement.



