Pharmacist blames gov’t for chronic medication shortages

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR pharmacist has accused government agencies of fuelling chronic medication shortages under the National Prescription Drug Plan through poor planning, outdated procurement practices and slow decision-making, even as a local pharmaceutical distributor warned that global supply chain pressures continue to disrupt access to some drugs.

The criticism followed the National Insurance Board's acknowledgement of concerns about the temporary unavailability of some medications used to treat chronic illnesses under the National Prescription Drug Plan.

“The National Prescription Drug Plan acknowledges concerns regarding the temporary unavailability of certain medications used in the management of chronic illnesses. While only a limited number of products are currently affected, the NPDP is actively working to restore availability and expects replenishment over the coming days,” NIB said.

NIB said the shortages stem from supply challenges affecting the availability of some products. It did not identify the affected medications.

However, a local distributor said Humalog, used to treat diabetes, and propranolol, used to treat hypertension, may be among the affected drugs.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior pharmacist said some shortages are linked to international supply problems, but argued that many local disruptions are worsened by government delays in approving changes and making procurement decisions.

The respected pharmacist, who asked to speak on the condition of anonymity, said government agencies cannot continue relying on outdated medication lists while the pharmaceutical market changes.

The pharmacist said distributors have repeatedly raised concerns with government officials, but changes have not been made quickly enough.

He said delays in approvals and procurement decisions can leave distributors unable to source products through normal channels. The pharmacist also said distributors working under government contracts face price caps and cannot absorb the higher costs of expedited shipments.

Barbara Wilson, of Nassau Agencies Ltd, said the causes of medication shortages are often more complex and should not automatically be blamed on pharmacies, distributors or government agencies.

"Medication shortages are rarely caused by a single person, pharmacy, distributor, manufacturer, or government agency," she said.

Ms Wilson said shortages can emerge at any stage of the supply chain, including through manufacturing delays, raw material shortages, transportation disruptions or higher-than-expected demand.

She pointed to ongoing global shortages affecting some insulin products, including Humalog. While some formulations have been difficult to obtain, she said alternative versions remain available.

Ms Wilson said some drugs reported to be in short supply, including propranolol, may still be available in different strengths or formulations.

She said distributors regularly update health authorities about inventory levels and expected delivery dates, though she acknowledged that communication about shortages can sometimes improve.

Ms Wilson urged patients not to panic if a medication is unavailable. She advised them to consult their pharmacist or physician about alternatives, other pharmacies that may have stock, or possible treatment changes.

NIB said it continues to work with suppliers and healthcare partners to address the shortages and ensure patients receive the treatment they need.