Teen gets bail for gun and ammo possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was granted bail on Friday while awaiting sentencing for possessing a banned rifle and ammunition.

The teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was found with a prohibited black AR-15 rifle and 12 .223 rounds in New Providence on June 9.

The accused was found with an additional eight .223 rounds on June 11.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of ammunition before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

His co-accused, Andrew Thurston, 56, and Andrea Thurston, 26, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

All three defendants were granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties each.

The juvenile will remain on bail until the trial of his co-accused concludes, after which he will be sentenced.

Under the terms of his bail, the teen must sign in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at his local police station and obey a daily residential curfew.

He will also be fitted with a monitoring device.

The matter proceeds to trial for the remaining defendants on September 15.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.