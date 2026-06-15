Teen granted bail on court perjury charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old girl was granted bail on Friday after she was accused of committing perjury during a Supreme Court trial in March.

Prosecutors allege the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, intentionally gave false evidence under oath during a legal proceeding on March 11.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to perjury before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Her bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties.

She returns for trial on September 16.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor.

The perjury charge relates to the trial of Defence Force marine Vann Miller, who was acquitted on March 11 by Justice Neil Brathwaite of an alleged sexual assault against the defendant.

She had testified that she met Miller online after completing primary school and that he knew her age.

She said they began a sexual relationship in 2021, when she was 12, and told the court they had sex daily until March 2023, when her mother and police caught her and Miller together.

However, the teen claimed she had lied under oath when the defence recalled her to the stand on March 11, leading Justice Brathwaite to direct jurors to acquit Miller of unlawful sexual intercourse.