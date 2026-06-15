Valcourt settles for bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AN impressive pair of third-place finishes enabled Javonya Valcourt to cap off her senior year at the University of Tennessee at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

On the final day of competition at the historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, Valcourt came back out in lane nine to run a lifetime-best of 50.16 seconds for third place in the women's 400 metres.

Her performance came two days after Bahamian national record holder Keyshawn Strachan shook off the disappointment of the past two seasons by clinching second place in the men's discus on Wednesday's opening day of the championship that was alternated with the men’s and women’s competition over the four days.

After the race, Valcourt said it was an "amazing feeling," considering she worked hard all season and was able to finally put together a race like she did on the biggest stage that meant so much to her.

"Running in lane nine was definitely challenging because you can't really see anyone around you, so you have to trust yourself and trust the race plan," Valcourt said.

"My focus was on getting out well, staying relaxed down the backstretch, and then being aggressive coming off the final curve. I just wanted to execute the race."

Valcourt, 21, produced the Lady Volunteers' best result in the quarter-mile at the championships since 2004 with her time being ranked second in programme history and second fastest in-season performance ever recorded by a Lady Vol over 400m.

Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley, a senior transfer from Texas to Georgia, won the event in a personal best of 48.79 for the championship lead and both a meet and championship record.

American Madison Whyte, a junior at the University of South Carolina, came in second in her personal best of 48.97.

"This performance gives me a lot of confidence moving forward. The collegiate season is now over, so I'm not completely sure what my postseason schedule will look like," Valcourt said.

"It depends on which team I'm selected for, but right now my focus is on competing at the Bahamas National Championships next week and continuing to build on this momentum."

Valcount ended up lowering her fourth best time of 50.26 from May 30 on the all-Bahamian list behind national record holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo (48.36), Tonique Williams (49.07) and Christine Amertil (50.09).

Valcourt, running 50.75 for the sixth fastest qualifying time in the semifinals of the 400m on Thursday, competed with three other Bahamians in the marquee one-mile race.

Abaco native Quincy Penn, a junior at Florida, was one spot shy of advancing to the final when she placed 10th overall in 51.33.

Lacarthea Cooper, a senior at Texas A&M, was 17th in 51.65 and Collinique Farrigton, a senior at Texas Tech, was 20th in 51.96.

"It's also really special to have three other Bahamian athletes competing in the event. Even though they didn't make the final, I think it says a lot about where Bahamian track and field is headed," Valcourt pointed out.

"To have that kind of representation at the NCAA Championships shows we're moving in the right direction as a country."

As for the rest of the season, Valcourt said her goal is to keep improving and take advantage of whatever opportunities come her way.





Before she was done at the championships, Valcourt also stormed back in a split of 49.48 on the anchor leg in the grand finale in the women's 4 x 400m relay to pull the Lady Vols team of Cydney Wright, Esther Joseph and Maira Scott from fifth to third place in 3:23.75.

Penn, with a split of 51.12, started for Florida with the combo of Sydney Sutton, Malia Campbell and Layla Haynes as they finished sixth in 3:25.73.

Arkansas, third place overall in the team standings, won in 3:18.88, followed by eventual team champions Georgia in 3:20.96.

Tennessee, 11th overall in the team standings, got their second top-three finish in the NCAA 4x400-metre relay in the past three years, joining the runner-up result from 2024.

It was a memorable championship for The Bahamas with four other athletes representing their respective schools in field events.

Two men in javelin

Strachan second/Cartwright 19th

On day one of the championships on Wednesday, national record holder Keyshawn Strachaan had a huge throw of 264-feet, 7-inches or 80.65 metres on his first attempt.

The Nebraska junior's only other legal mark was 244-7 (74.56m) on his fifth try.

"The meet went pretty well for me because last year and the year before, I didn't compete at my best. I came fifth both times," Strachan said.

"So to come out and throw over 80 metres is really special for me. I'm pretty happy about my performance. I wanted to throw over 80 metres, but I can't do anything about the outcome of it. I just have to practice and perfect my technique."

Strachan, 22, will be returning home to defend his title at the BAAA Nationals. Hopefully, he would get to go to either the CAC or Commonwealth Games, while attending a few meets in Europe before the season his done.

Kaden Cartwright, in his debut as a freshman for Mississippi State, came in 19th with his best heave of 223-2 (68.02m) on his first.

He also had a mark of 220-6 (67.21m) on his second, but scratched his third and final attempt to crack the final nine spots.

Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi, a senior at Texas A&M, beat out Strachan for the title with a massive heave of 269-10 (82.26m) on his first attempt as well.

Lone ranger in hurdles

Smith 11th

Arizona's Antone Smith, the only other Bahamian male to contest an individual event, was 11th in the triple jump on Friday with his leap of 52-5 1/2 (15.99m) on his first attempt. He also did 52-3/4 (15.87m) and 43-2 1/2 (13.17m) in the second and third rounds.

Selva Prabhu, a sophomore at Kansas State, was the champion with his leap of 55-6 1/4 (16.92m) on his second try. Kevin Kemboi, a freshman at Oklahoma State, was second with 55-3 (16.84) with his second try as well and Brandon Green Jr, a senior at Oklahoma, was third with 55-3/4 (16.78m) on his third.

Only female field competitor

Jackson 22nd

Miami Hurricanes' junior Calea Jackson, the last of the Bahamian contingent to compete on Saturday, was 22nd in the women's discus with her toss of 170-1 (51.84m) on her first attempt for her only legal mark.

Alida Van Daalen, a junior for the Florida Gators, won the event with 216-6 (65.98m) in the third round. Joyce Oguama, a junior at Alabama, was second with 196-9 (59.98m) in the fourth round and Ines Lopez, a senior at Arizona State, was third with 59.96m (196-9) in the first round.