26-year-old man remanded on indecent assault charge

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being arraigned on an indecent assault charge.

Christopher Gomez, of Strachan’s Corner off East Street North, appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington charged with indecent assault.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 13, 2026, in New Providence, Gomez indecently assaulted Shalinka Lyons, 27.

Gomez pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Farrington denied bail and remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

She informed Gomez that any bail application must be made to the Supreme Court.

The matter was adjourned to September 2 for trial.