29-year-old pleads guilty to harm and cutlass possession

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net



A 29-year-old man was ordered to pay $900 in compensation and keep the peace after admitting to assaulting his former girlfriend and carrying a cutlass without lawful authority.

Kalin Clarke, of Cadway Close, West Bay Street, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville charged with causing harm, assault and possession of a dangerous instrument.

Clarke pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court heard that on June 10, 2026, at Lyford Hills, Clarke caused harm to his then-girlfriend, Noella Lightbourne.

According to the prosecution, Ms Lightbourne reported that she and Clarke had been involved in a physical altercation and alleged that he struck her in the eye.

Clarke was also charged with assaulting Ms Lightbourne on June 9 at Serenity Estates.

Prosecutors alleged that while the pair were walking together, Clarke grabbed Ms Lightbourne by the back of the neck, causing her pain.

A third charge stemmed from a police encounter on June 10 at Percy Road, where officers searched Clarke and allegedly found him with a black-handled cutlass.

Addressing the court, Clarke accepted responsibility for his actions and said he intended to stay away from Ms Lightbourne.

The court heard that Clarke and Ms Lightbourne had been in a relationship for three years and that he is the father of three children.

In explaining the June 10 incident, Clarke claimed Ms Lightbourne had been intoxicated and involved in an altercation in the roadway. He told the court that while trying to calm the situation and avoid being struck, he accidentally hit her in the eye during the struggle.

Clarke also said the cutlass was connected to his landscaping work.

Magistrate Serville ordered Clarke to pay $750 in compensation to Ms Lightbourne on the charge of causing harm. Failure to pay would result in three months in prison.

On the assault charge, Clarke was ordered to pay a further $150 in compensation. Failure to pay would result in a one-month prison sentence.

The magistrate also ordered Clarke to be of good behaviour for six months on all three matters.

On the dangerous instrument charge, Magistrate Serville granted a conditional discharge and warned that breaching the good behaviour order could result in a $250 fine or one month in prison.

The total compensation ordered was $900.

The matter was adjourned to August 31 for an update on payment. Clarke is expected to have either paid the compensation in full or begun making payments toward the amount owed.