59-year-old woman charged in $37,000 housing fraud scheme

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 59-year-old woman was charged in Grand Bahama’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday with fraud after allegedly swindling eight people out of $37,500 through cash payments ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.

Margaret Maria Mathiex appeared before Magistrate Uel Johnson on eight counts of fraud by false pretences and eight counts of acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct. The alleged offences reportedly occurred separately between November 2024 and June 2026.

Grand Bahamian Mathiex, who suffers from a heart condition, was allowed to sit on the front bench of the courtroom while the charges were read. She was represented by attorney Ernie Wallace.

Prosecutors alleged that on April 14, 2025, in Freeport, Mathiex, acting with others, intentionally defrauded Kenisha Fowler of $5,000 by means of false pretences. It is further alleged that she knowingly acquired the money as proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mathiex is also accused of defrauding seven other people: Joann Armbrister of $2,500 between November 1, 2024, and May 14, 2026; Jerome Johnson of $5,000 on December 4, 2025; Latea Pennerman of $5,000 between January 1 and January 31, 2025; Vashawn Cooper of $5,000 between December 1, 2024, and May 18, 2026; Latara Saunders of $5,000 between December 1 and December 31, 2024; Chrisna Sears-Martin of $5,000 between December 10, 2024, and June 8, 2026; and Jakera Bethel of $5,000 between November 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

She pleaded not guilty to all 16 charges.

Prosecutor Sgt 3700 Kenton Smith objected to bail, noting that Mathiex is already before the court on $20,000 bail in a separate matter. He argued that the allegations revealed a pattern of conduct involving representations made to members of the public and said the present case involved a cumulative total of $37,500.

Sgt Smith also told the court that the current charges would make this the defendant’s third case before the courts. He further indicated that investigators had identified 25 incidents, although only eight complainants had come forward in the present case, which he said involved matters connected to the Department of Housing.

If bail was granted, Sgt Smith asked the court to impose a substantial amount and strict conditions.

Mr Wallace urged the court to grant bail, arguing that the charges were summary offences and that his client was presumed innocent. He noted that Mathiex is 59, would soon turn 60, and recently suffered heart failure.

He told the court she was not a suitable candidate for incarceration, particularly given her medical condition, and said she posed no flight risk because she was already subject to bail conditions in other matters before the court.

Mr Wallace also argued that his client should be allowed to prepare her defence while on bail.

The court was informed that Mathiex is also facing separate fraud-related matters involving Crown land in Abaco and an alleged visa fraud case, both of which remain before the courts.

Magistrate Johnson granted bail at $9,500 with one or two sureties and informed Mathiex that her previous bail conditions would apply, including the surrender of her travel documents and reporting to Central Police Station every Monday before 6pm.

The matter was adjourned to October 14 and 15, 2026.