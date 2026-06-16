Bastian pledges new national ID card to reduce red tape

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

INNOVATION and National Development Minister Sebas Bastian yesterday pledged to introduce a new national ID card, saying it would give Bahamians one trusted credential to access services, sign documents and receive benefits.

The proposal would add a new layer to the country’s identification system, where Bahamians already rely on documents such as passports, voter’s cards, National Insurance cards and driver’s licences for various public and private transactions.

Official guidance from the National Insurance Board describes the NIB card as a government-issued identification card required for NIB transactions, while other government services list passports, voter’s cards, NIB cards and driver’s licences among documents used to verify identity or complete applications.

Mr Bastian, speaking during his budget contribution and first House of Assembly speech, said the country’s verification process is burdened by too much red tape and argued that a national ID card would help create a more seamless relationship between citizens and the state.

“One trusted, secure credential that lets a Bahamian access services, sign documents, and receive what they are owed — simply, and safely. Less time in line. Stronger protection against fraud. A government that recognises you wherever you go,” he said.

He did not say whether the proposed card would be mandatory or whether it would replace any existing form of identification.

Mr Bastian framed the card as the centrepiece of a broader plan to modernise government systems, warning that the country cannot continue building technology silos that prevent ministries and agencies from communicating with each other.

He said there is a clear difference between digitisation and true transformation, arguing that installing advanced systems in individual ministries will not be enough if government platforms remain disconnected.

“That is why interoperability is central to our modernisation strategy,” he said. “Government systems must be designed to communicate securely, share information where appropriate, and support a seamless experience for citizens, businesses, and investors.”

He said the government would advance a policy framework requiring future systems to meet common interoperability standards, with the national ID card placed “at the heart of this connected government”.

He pledged that the card would be developed with strong privacy and security protections. He said the government would retain control of the system even as it adopts world-class technology.

“Where we can build it ourselves, we will and where we license it, we will make sure Bahamians are trained to run it, maintain it, and support it, so the capability stays here, in Bahamian hands,” he said.

The national ID proposal was part of a wider reform agenda Mr Bastian announced for the Ministry of Innovation and National Development, including plans for a national artificial intelligence committee, AI legislation, an AI literacy programme, satellite connectivity initiatives and renewed work on the National Development Plan.

On artificial intelligence, he said no technology has greater potential to shape the future, citing its ability to transform education, business and healthcare.

He said The Bahamas would not stand on the sidelines of the AI revolution, but would not embrace the technology without safeguards.

To guide that work, he announced plans to establish a National Artificial Intelligence Committee comprising representatives from the public sector, private sector and legal community.

The committee will draft the country’s first AI legislation, which Mr Bastian said would be grounded in Bahamian values and principles.

He said the legislation would create a permanent Artificial Intelligence Authority to oversee the safe and responsible use of AI, establish regulatory guardrails and strengthen oversight.

Mr Bastian said work is already underway, with discussions taking place with several of the world’s leading AI companies and technology partners.

He also proposed a national AI literacy initiative to provide online and in-person training opportunities, giving Bahamians access to courses in artificial intelligence and software development regardless of island or background.

“And Madam Speaker, the future does not begin in the workplace — it begins in the classroom,” he said, pledging to support the Ministry of Education as it introduces AI into classrooms.

Mr Bastian said the ministry would explore opportunities in satellite connectivity and the broader space industry as part of its long-term technology and innovation agenda.

He said those plans cannot succeed without the infrastructure needed to support a modern economy, pledging to continue building secure and resilient digital systems.

Mr Bastian also committed to fully implementing the National Development Plan, saying it would no longer be left on a shelf but treated as a “living instrument” that is continuously reviewed and guided by data.

He said that beginning in August, the plan’s secretariat would assess the planning capacity of every ministry and department and establish a system to track progress.

“We will write in the sectors that did not exist when Vision 2040 was penned — artificial intelligence, digital services, fintech, space technology. These are where our competitive advantage lies. These are where we will create opportunity. And we will shape it as we always should — through genuine consultation with stakeholders, businesses, communities, and citizens, on every island,” he said.

The minister also pledged to modernise the Bahamas National Statistical Institute to improve data collection and analysis so policymakers can make faster, better-informed decisions.