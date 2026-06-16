Embarrassment to force and country

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO police officers are expected to face extortion charges today after a United States tourist complained that he was targeted at the Nassau Cruise Port, a case Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles called “embarrassing” for the force and the country.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed that a 23-year-old female police officer and a 27-year-old male police officer were taken into custody after the tourist made an extortion complaint on Sunday, June 14.

Both officers are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court at 10am.

Commissioner Knowles told The Tribune the allegations strike at the reputation of the organisation and The Bahamas.

“Again, this is something that is causing embarrassment to our organisation and eventually to the country,” she said. “It is acts like this that we even warn our officers about. There is no need for any officer to believe or to act in such a manner where you are in contravention of police policy and also the law.”

Police said the Complaints and Corruption Branch investigated the matter after receiving the complaint.

The RBPF said it is maintaining a “zero tolerance” approach to criminal conduct and unethical behaviour, and said any actions that undermine public trust will be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law.

The force said the investigation was carried out “thoroughly, fairly, and impartially,” and reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, integrity, accountability and ethical policing.

The case comes months after police officers were referred to a police tribunal over a separate incident captured in a viral video that appeared to show an officer trying to solicit a bribe from a tourist during a traffic stop.

At the time, Commissioner Knowles said police became aware of that incident through social media, prompting an immediate investigation. Two officers were removed from frontline duties and placed before a police tribunal.

The video, posted on TikTok by a tourist from Miami, showed officers conducting a roadblock near St Matthew’s Anglican Church off Shirley Street after the visitor was stopped while riding a rented scooter.

In the footage, an officer identified by badge number 4438 appeared to suggest the matter could be “worked out” rather than ticketed, comments widely interpreted as an attempt to solicit a bribe. The officer was also heard cautioning the tourist to move out of view of other officers during the exchange.