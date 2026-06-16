Haitian national charged with two separate murders

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN national accused of two murders and a Bahamian man accused of assisting in one of the killings appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where they were served with voluntary bills of indictment sending the case to the Supreme Court.

Lucsonder Jean, 24, and Malik Hannah, 28, appeared before a magistrate, who informed them of the charges before remanding both men to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 1.

Jean is accused of murdering Edward Major and Aljaron Stubbs in separate incidents.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 7, 2026, at Constitution Drive, Jean intentionally caused Major’s death.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he intentionally attempted to cause the deaths of Kenneth Woodside and Devon Woodside.

The charges relating to Major stem from a June 7 shooting on Constitution Drive in Chippingham that left one man dead and two others injured. Police previously said two masked men armed with high-powered weapons approached a makeshift garage where three men were gathered and opened fire, killing one man and wounding two others.

Hannah, of Palm Tree Avenue, faced one count of abetment to murder, two counts of abetment to attempted murder and one count of receiving.

According to the prosecution, Hannah, being concerned with another person, purposely aided and abetted Major’s murder on June 7, 2026, in New Providence.

He was further accused of aiding and abetting the attempted murders of Kenneth Woodside and Devon Woodside on the same date.

The receiving charge alleged that Hannah dishonestly received a grey Honda CR-V valued at $21,000, the property of Anissa Dean, knowing it had been obtained or appropriated through the commission of an offence.

In a separate matter, Jean was charged with murdering Stubbs. Prosecutors alleged that on May 28, 2026, in New Providence, he intentionally caused Stubbs’ death.

The charge relating to Stubbs stems from a fatal shooting in Elizabeth Estates on May 28.

Police previously reported that the 23-year-old was shot while driving along Barbados Street near his residence.

The matters proceeded by voluntary bill of indictment, sending the cases directly to the Supreme Court for trial.

Neither accused was required to enter a plea to the indictable offences.

Both men were remanded until October 1 and were informed that any bail application must be made to the Supreme Court.