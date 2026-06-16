Knicks' Charles Allen joins BBF coaching staff ahead of FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers third window

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net



THE Bahamas Basketball Federation is heading into the third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers with a coaching staff that includes an NBA champion.

Assistant coach Charles Allen, who also serves as an assistant coach and player development coach with the New York Knicks, was congratulated by the federation after helping the Knicks capture the NBA championship this season.

Allen is part of a national team coaching staff led by head coach Mikhail McLean and associate head coach Lourawls Nairn. The staff also includes assistant coaches Mychel Thompson and Nashad Mackey, along with video coordinator Willis Mackey.

Allen’s championship adds another notable accomplishment to a coaching group preparing for one of the biggest stretches in the country’s recent basketball history.

Allen joined the Knicks coaching staff after building a reputation as one of the league’s rising player development coaches. Before arriving in New York, he spent several seasons with the Sacramento Kings organisation, where he worked in video coordination and player development while helping the franchise return to playoff contention.

Allen transitioned into coaching and steadily climbed the professional ranks.

His work has centred heavily on player development, film analysis and individual skill improvement, areas that have become increasingly important across the NBA.

The Knicks’ championship run marked one of the most significant seasons in franchise history.

New York ended a title drought that stretched back more than five decades and re-established itself among the league’s elite teams.

The organisation relied on a combination of veteran leadership, player development and defensive intensity throughout its championship campaign.

While much of Allen’s work takes place behind the scenes, player development coaches often spend countless hours working with athletes individually, helping improve shooting, ball-handling, decision-making and overall preparation.

Now, that experience returns to The Bahamas’ national team programme.Allen’s presence gives Team Bahamas a coach who has worked inside one of the NBA’s most successful organisations this season.And one who arrives with championship experience as the country continues its push in World Cup-qualifying competition.

The federation announced the staff on social media as preparations continue for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Team Bahamas is looking to build on its recent progress on the international stage.