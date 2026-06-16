Long Island man charged over Facebook libel claim

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A LONG Island man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a libel charge stemming from alleged comments made on Facebook.

Godson Johnson, 59, of Stella Maris, Long Island, appeared before a magistrate accused of publishing defamatory remarks about Julian Pratt.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 18, 2026, in New Providence, Johnson unlawfully published defamatory remarks about Mr Pratt on Facebook with the intent to defame him and damage his character.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court granted him $3,000 bail with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to September 15, when Johnson is expected to return to court.