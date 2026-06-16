Man conditionally discharged after assaulting his sister

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net



A 20-year-old Gambier man who admitted assaulting his sister during a family dispute was granted a conditional discharge yesterday after a magistrate expressed concern about the circumstances that allegedly triggered the confrontation.

Roston Thurston, of Douglas Road, Gambier Village, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville charged with assault.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 12, 2026, at Douglas Road, Gambier Village, Thurston assaulted his sister.

Thurston pleaded guilty to the charge.

He told the court the incident arose from concerns he had about interactions involving his younger sister and adult men whom he said were associated with his older sister.

He said he became uncomfortable with situations he observed involving the minor and tried to raise his concerns with his older sister.

According to Thurston, the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation between him and his older sister. He told the court that during the struggle, his younger sister was accidentally struck.

The prosecutor noted that Thurston’s account before the court was consistent with the explanation he gave during his initial police interview.

Magistrate Serville acknowledged that the matter appeared to be a family dispute, but said the circumstances Thurston described raised concerns beyond the assault charge before the court.

The magistrate advised Thurston to confide in older family members about his concerns and suggested that he seek help from the Department of Social Services.

He also indicated that he wanted an update on the situation when Thurston returns to court on September 18.

Thurston asked the court to give him and his family an opportunity to address the issues.

Magistrate Serville granted Thurston a conditional discharge, subject to his being of good behaviour for three months.

The matter was adjourned to September 18 for review.

The magistrate warned that breaching the good behaviour order could result in a $150 fine or two weeks in prison at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.