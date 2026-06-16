Police chief reveals special team is probing US drugs plot claim

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles has revealed a special team has been investigating the United States criminal complaint involving Jonathan Eric Gardiner for weeks, even before Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and other FNM MPs formally asked police last week to investigate the matter.

The US filing alleges that an unidentified person referred to as "Politician-1" met in October 2024 with an undercover DEA source and a pilot inside a Parliament building to discuss an alleged cocaine shipment from Colombia through The Bahamas to the United States. It also raises concerns about possible political facilitation or protection and links to law enforcement or security officials.

Commissioner Knowles told The Tribune yesterday that police received the indictment shortly after it was filed and launched an investigation before the opposition formally delivered its request.

"Let me tell you that shortly after that indictment, just a few days after that indictment had been filed, the police headquarters received a copy of that," Commissioner Knowles said.

“Immediately, I made sure that an investigation team was put in place to begin working on that case, and so we have been looking at this matter for the past few weeks. I do not have a special team of investigators looking at this matter to determine any breach of our laws and policies, and I have made sure that the Prime Minister and my minister are aware that the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been looking into this.”

Commissioner Knowles confirmed that the investigation remains active and that officers are speaking with several people. She declined to disclose details, saying she did not want to jeopardise possible charges.

"I do know that my team is talking to a number of persons, and once I am able to divulge the contents of their investigation without compromising what may possibly be charges, then I will do so, but at this time I'm not going to speak further," she said.

Asked about possible US investigative activity in The Bahamas, Commissioner Knowles said she could not confirm that any such operation took place, adding that Bahamian authorities work with US partners through official channels.

“I cannot say that they were in our country doing an investigation," she said.

"I cannot speak to any of that. I'm only going to say to you that I have a copy of the indictment, and my team of officers are looking at it. I want to say that when we work in partnership with the US, we work through the embassy. They are our partners, and whenever we ask or request their assistance, we get it. I want to say thank you to them for it. Now, to say that there was an investigation going on in the country, I cannot speak to that."

She thanked Mr Pintard New Providence for bringing the matter to police, but stressed that police already had the indictment and had begun reviewing it.

Mr Pintard has said the allegations, if proven, would raise serious national security concerns, including possible corruption, money laundering and misuse of public office.

In his letter, he urged police, working with international and national security partners, to identify any people linked to

financial flows and beneficial ownership structures, and review government contracts connected to Gardiner's company, Top Notch Builders Limited.

He also cited state contracts reportedly awarded to the company for projects including the Obadiah Wilchcombe Complex in Grand Bahama and the Renaissance at Carmichael housing development in New Providence.