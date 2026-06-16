Sorority donates books in “Read with the Ivy” initiative

HUNDREDS of students across Grand Bahama are being encouraged to develop a lifelong love of reading through Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter’s “Read with the Ivy” initiative, which recently brought storytelling sessions and book donations to three local schools.

Chapter members visited Holmes Rock Primary School, Lewis Yard Primary School and The Beacon School, where they read to students in their classrooms and donated books to support literacy development and learning.

Reintroduced earlier this year under the leadership of Chapter President Rashema Ingraham, “Read with the Ivy” seeks to inspire young readers and promote the value of literacy among children throughout Grand Bahama.

The initiative launched on March 25, 2026, at St. Paul’s Methodist School, where members read to Grade One students. A second engagement followed on April 28 at Freeport Primary School, featuring chapter member and guest author Tiffany Meadows, who shared her published work, Let’s Meet LaDena. The reading provided students with an engaging and interactive storytelling experience while introducing them to a local author.

In observance of the chapter’s 39th anniversary on May 23, members expanded the programme by conducting simultaneous reading sessions at Holmes Rock Primary School, Lewis Yard Primary School and The Beacon School. Students enthusiastically participated in storytelling activities and discussions, creating memorable learning experiences for both the children and volunteers.

“Reading opens doors to imagination, knowledge and opportunity,” said Chapter President Rashema Ingraham.

“By reading with our children, we hope to inspire curiosity, build confidence and encourage a lifelong love of learning. Through ‘Read with the Ivy,’ we are not only sharing books, but also inspiring a passion for learning.”

She said education remains a cornerstone of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s mission, and the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter remains committed to expanding literacy outreach efforts throughout the Grand Bahama community.

Through initiatives such as “Read with the Ivy,” the chapter continues to invest in the academic growth and future success of young people across the island.