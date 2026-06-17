Atlantis spectacular promises glitz and glamour for entire family

POMP, SNOW and CIRQUEumstance (PSC), is a new spectacular production that blends the wonder of cirque, the glitz of Broadway, and the magic of film into an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Taking place at the Atlantis Theatre later this year, the limited-run residency will serve as a centerpiece of Atlantis’ 2026/27 holiday programming, captivating guests with awe-inspiring performances, breathtaking artistry, and immersive holiday enchantment.

The show features an impressive cast of world class international performers and distinctive artists from around the globe adorned in showstopping costumes, performing breathtaking and gravity-defying circus acts, illusions, and unforgettable musical storytelling performances.

Audiences will experience an engaging theatrical LED environment where PSC animation interacts with the live show, seamlessly blending real and visual worlds into an action packed interactive and high-flying adventure.

The all-new holiday stage show is based on the popular POMP, SNOW and CIRQUEumstance storybook series and television special, which follows the whimsical journey of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they study music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university before sharing their remarkable talents and heartfelt holiday messages with the world.

PSC was created by acclaimed Broadway director and producer Neil Goldberg, after selling his world-renowned Cirque Dreams entertainment brand to Cirque du Soleil. PSC has captivated audiences through award-winning books, toys, animation, television and live entertainment experiences.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality and high-value family content to audiences around the world,” said Goldberg. “Partnering with Atlantis Paradise Island allows us to expand that mission through extraordinary live performances at a world-class destination renowned for experiential family vacations.”

The addition of PSC underscores Atlantis commitment to bringing world-class productions to The Bahamas.

“Entertainment has always been central to the Atlantis experience, and we are continually evolving our offerings to create unique and memorable moments that can only be found at Atlantis Paradise Island,” said Audrey Oswell. “From immersive marine encounters and world-class dining to exclusive live productions, Atlantis is defined by experiences guests cannot find anywhere else. POMP, SNOW and CIRQUEumstance continues that legacy, bringing together the magic of cirque, Broadway-style spectacle, and holiday wonder in a truly unforgettable production for our guests and their families.”





POMP, SNOW and CIRQUEumstance

tickets are available in both General

Admission and Premium seating

options, with Premium tickets

priced at $100 per person and

General Admission tickets starting

at $35 for children and $70 for adults

(exclusive of VAT). The show runs from

November 29, through January 8.