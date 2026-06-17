Coleby-Davis dodges questions on plane with expired documents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AVIATION Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis walked away from reporters yesterday without saying whether the government would investigate how a plane carrying 11 Bahamians, including a man later indicted in a US drug conspiracy case, was able to fly despite expired documentation.

Her refusal to answer made her the latest Davis administration official to avoid questions arising from matters brought into public view by US authorities after Jonathan Gardiner was arrested and indicted in the United States the day after the aircraft ditched into the sea off Florida.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft 300 King Air twin-prop registered in Panama as HP-1859, was forced to ditch into the sea on May 12 after departing Marsh Harbour, Abaco, for Freeport.

Captain Rafael Barcenas, managing director of the Civil Aeronautics Authority of Panama, confirmed the aircraft’s documentation expired on June 4, 2025, and said it should not have been flying after that date.

Asked on the sidelines of an event how the aircraft was able to fly if its documents had expired last year, Mrs Coleby-Davis said: “I'll have to get further details from Civil Aviation.”

Asked whether the government would investigate, she stepped back and did not answer.

Meanwhile, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard welcomed news that the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) had started an investigation into the plane crash and the ‘disturbing allegations’ of drug dealing in the House of Assembly with an unnamed politician.

“It is disappointing that neither the RBPF nor the Ministry of National Security saw fit to notify the public that these matters were under active investigation with a formal statement,” said Mr Pintard.

“At a time when the reputation of our democracy is under challenge, there can be no acceptable reason for anything less than full and proactive transparency.

“We note that the Minister of Foreign Affairs called these matters a “nothing burger” and “gossip,” with the Speaker of the House adding that the allegations were “malicious” and “frivolous.” Clearly, the Police disagree.”

Capt Barcenas could not confirm reports that the aircraft belonged to Gardiner, a convicted drug trafficker who was among the passengers rescued along with pilot Ian Nixon by the crew of a US military helicopter and flown to Melbourne, Florida.

He said Panama investigates such matters, but faces obstacles.

“Panama carries out the investigations but with little success given the little collaboration.”

The day after the rescue, Gardiner, known as “Player,” was arrested by US authorities and indicted on drug smuggling conspiracy charges in connection with a three-year drug conspiracy operation centred on The Bahamas.

According to the US Drugs Enforcement Agency, Gardiner allegedly had three phones and a cross-body bag containing about $30,000 in Bahamian currency.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority initially said it had received preliminary information about the May 12 incident involving the Beechcraft 300 King Air, which crashed off the coast of Florida near Vero Beach.

US Coast Guard and US Air Force search and rescue teams found all 11 occupants about 50 nautical miles northwest of Vero Beach. Three passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The AAIA said the incident appeared to have occurred outside Bahamian territorial waters and that relevant authorities had been notified, including Panama as the state of registry and the United States as the state of design and manufacture.