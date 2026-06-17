Construction worker dies after fall from work site roof beam

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A construction worker in his mid-20s has died after falling from a roof beam at a construction site just south of Prince Charles Drive, and the Ashley Furniture Store, police have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Rednel Joseph. Police said Joseph was walking along a roof beam when he fell and suffered fatal injuries.

His mother, Susie St Claire-Joseph, who was at the scene, said his death could have been prevented with proper safety equipment.

“If he had something secure around his waist, he wouldn’t have fallen,” she said.

Ms St Claire-Joseph said her son did not have children and had been the primary caregiver for his father, who had undergone three surgeries. She said he was also working to raise rent money, having been unable to pay since the 9th of the month.

“He died in a horrible way,” she said, adding that those who hired him should have provided proper equipment.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said officers responded after receiving an alert shortly before arriving at the scene, where they found that the man had fallen from a beam under construction.

She extended condolences to the family and urged workers in outdoor industries to take precautions during the hot summer months, including staying hydrated and exercising caution during construction, repairs and tree trimming.

When asked whether the deceased had been provided with proper safety equipment, Ms King said she could not provide that information.