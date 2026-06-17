Country about 300 teachers short but too many parents ‘disengaged’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Chester Cooper yesterday rejected the long-running claim that Bahamian students are a “D average”, calling the label an “inaccurate and tragic mistake” while revealing that the country is about 300 teachers short across various disciplines.

During his budget contribution, Mr Cooper said there is no “statistically possible” way to calculate a national average accurately, even as he acknowledged the phrase has become part of the country’s vocabulary as an expression of public frustration with the education system.

He said the Davis administration’s challenge is not simply to produce students who pass exams, but to develop citizens who can read, think critically, communicate effectively and thrive.

“We have capable young people, many of whom an outdated system has not yet unlocked,” he said during yesterday’s budget debate. “So, we intend to stop grading only the students, and start grading the system that is meant to serve them, and we will be measured on whether we fix it.”

His comments came as he outlined plans to strengthen the education system, backed by a $383.6 million recurrent allocation to the Ministry of Education.

Mr Cooper acknowledged deep weaknesses, saying too many children are not reading at grade level, struggle with mathematics and leave school without the skills employers need.

He also said too many parents remain disengaged and uninterested.

“But The Bahamas is capable,” he said, “We are not without talent, ideas or resources. What we must bring now is even more focus, more discipline, more urgency, more accountability, more engagement and more partnership. And a willingness to measure success not by speeches, not by photo ops, but by outcomes.”

Mr Cooper said a key priority this year is strengthening the ministry’s ability to track graduation outcomes and workforce readiness.

He said the ministry will continue to issue certificates and prepare students for careers, but stressed that the country must do more to produce citizens equipped to contribute meaningfully to national life.

Among the reforms under consideration is the introduction of additional secondary school diploma pathways, set to begin in the 2027 academic year.

Mr Cooper said the proposal supports the ministry’s goal of increasing graduation rates to 85 percent by 2030 and reflects international best practice by offering students multiple routes to success while maintaining high standards and a shared goal of secondary school completion.

Under the plan, students would pursue diplomas aligned with their strengths, interests and career aspirations.

“We would be looking at three diploma pathways: an academic diploma with an honours distinction as well for exceptional academic performance,” he said. “A vocational diploma. And a special education diploma.”

Mr Cooper also pledged to confront teacher shortages.

He said the ministry’s focus ahead of the new school year is ensuring schools are ready to reopen, with repairs completed and infrastructure problems addressed.

He said the ministry must break the cycle of emergency summer repairs and strengthen its in-house maintenance capacity.

“Schools should not have to wait until June and then July for budget drawdowns to fix what breaks for September; stronger internal maintenance capacity and process is how we end that cycle,” he said.

Mr Cooper also announced plans for a new Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute campus, saying the institution has outgrown its current facilities and urgently needs a modern, purpose-built home.

He said the government has identified 30 acres of land near Government High School as the proposed site and secured a $10 million financing facility to advance planning and design.

“Our long-term vision is to create a world-class technical education campus that will serve thousands of students annually and become the centerpiece of technical and vocational education in The Bahamas. The full development of this campus is expected to represent an investment of approximately $250 million over several phases.”