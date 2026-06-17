Daunte Stuart, 25, signs minor league contract with Phillies

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net



DAUNTE Stuart’s professional baseball journey has taken him through independent leagues across the United States, and now it has led him to a Major League Baseball organisation.

Stuart, 25, has signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies after a strong start to the 2026 season with the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

The signing was first reported by 10th Year Seniors and confirmed by several baseball transaction reports. Stuart earned the opportunity after producing at the plate for the Jackals, where he was batting .363 with six home runs, 23 RBI and a .993 OPS through 31 games.

Before entering the professional ranks, he played collegiately at Northwestern State University and later at the University of Memphis. After college, he spent time in independent baseball with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League, the Lake County DockHounds of the American Association and the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

His performance with the Jackals this season caught the attention of Phillies scouts and earned him an opportunity within one of Major League Baseball’s most established organisations.

The signing is also a significant moment for Bahamian baseball.

Stuart has represented Team Bahamas on the international stage and has been a fixture in the national programme over the years. He was previously named among the infielders expected to lead Team Bahamas during international competition.

Now he joins the Phillies player development system with a chance to work his way through the minor league ranks.

While signing a minor league contract is only the first step toward reaching the major leagues, it places Stuart in an organisation known for developing talent and gives him an opportunity to continue chasing his dream of becoming the next Bahamian player to reach Major League Baseball.

The signing comes after three seasons of grinding through independent baseball, a path many players take in hopes of earning another opportunity with an MLB organisation.