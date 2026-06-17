Gardiner faces new charges: plane crash linked to ‘election-related’ activities for first time

THE US government has filed new and additional charges against convicted Bahamian drug trafficker Jonathan Eric Gardiner for his alleged involvement in a long running drug trafficking plot that has sent shockwaves through The Bahamas.

The charges stem from his arrest last month following a plane crash on Election Day. He was among 11 Bahamians rescued by US authorities after an aircraft travelling from Marsh Harbour, Abaco, to Grand Bahama crashed off the Florida coast.

According to US court filings ‘the passengers aboard the aircraft were engaged in election-related activities, including voting and campaign work.’

In a grand jury indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, Gardiner is accused of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that operated between May 2021 and right up to May 2026 in The Bahamas, the United States, and elsewhere.

The indictment also noted the prosecution’s intention to seize any assets linked to the operation, including proceeds from the conspiracy and property used to facilitate it.

Gardiner, 58, faces charges of cocaine conspiracy, use, carrying and possession of firearms, and firearms conspiracy in connection with the alleged scheme.

US prosecutors allege that Gardiner and others, both known and unknown, conspired to import five kilograms of cocaine into the US from abroad.

He is also accused of manufacturing, possessing and distributing the drugs and using firearms to support alleged drug trafficking operation.

The filing follows Gardiner's bid to have the case dismissed. His lawyers claim the delay in filing charges has prejudiced Gardiner’s ability to mount a defence, locate witnesses and preserve exculpatory evidence.

The indictment comes as Gardiner’s case continues to dominate political debate in The Bahamas.

US court documents previously alleged he was a central figure in an international drug trafficking network under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The allegations have drawn intense attention because the DEA affidavit also referred to an unnamed Bahamian politician — identified only as “Politician-1” — who allegedly met an undercover DEA source and a drug pilot inside the Bahamian Parliament building in October 2024 to discuss a cocaine shipment allegedly worth $30m.

The identity of the politician has not yet been disclosed. Read tomorrow's Tribune for more details.