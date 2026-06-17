Moxey touts GB rebound but skips resort details

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey gave Parliament an upbeat account of Grand Bahama’s economic rebound on Monday but offered no new details on two of the island’s most consequential unresolved projects: the Grand Lucayan resort and Grand Bahama International Airport.

Ms Moxey told the House of Assembly that Grand Bahama has recovered, rebuilt and is being revolutionised, citing more than $3.5 billion in investments and projects she said are transforming the island.

However, her budget contribution did not answer key questions about the government’s plans for the Grand Lucayan or the future of the airport, two projects Opposition MPs have repeatedly pressed the Davis administration to explain.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson asked Ms Moxey about the status of the Grand Lucayan project and when workers will be paid. Ms Moxey said the property remains central to wider tourism redevelopment efforts, hotel room inventory and Freeport’s economy, but she did not provide details on the immediate plans for the resort.

She also highlighted ongoing work at the Grand Bahama International Airport, describing the facility as critical to tourism, transportation and investment. Although she said redevelopment efforts remain on track, she did not provide a timeframe or specific details on the work.

The omissions came less than a week after Central Grand Bahama MP Frazette Gibson accused the government of leaving the public in the dark about the Grand Lucayan.

“The country still does not know what the government intends to do on the Grand Lucayan,” she said during her budget contribution last week. “The matter is still shrouded in confusion and secrecy.”

Ms Gibson also asked when outstanding wages and benefits would be paid to former Lucayan Renewal Holdings employees.

She pressed the government for updates on efforts to attract a development partner for the Grand Bahama International Airport and questioned when preclearance service would be restored.

During Monday’s debate, Ms Moxey highlighted several major developments, including the $600 million Celebration Key cruise destination, which has opened and is moving into a second phase of development.

She said the $450 million MSC Cruise Port development is progressing and that the $348 million Royal Caribbean development at Xanadu Beach continues to advance.

She also pointed to the Freeport Health Campus, which is under construction, and Doctors Hospital, which she said is nearing completion.

She said another dry dock has arrived at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, with more expected to strengthen the island’s maritime sector.

She said construction is underway on the Innovate 242 business incubator and that Liwathon has acquired South Riding Point and reinvested in the property.

Ms Moxey said visible improvements can be seen in downtown Freeport, while Island Impressions, a cultural attraction at the Grand Bahama Arts and Crafts Centre, is moving toward launch.

She said work on the Fishing Hole Cultural Village will begin soon, preliminary work is underway for the reopening of West Sunrise Highway, and the acquisition of the International Bazaar and Royal Oasis property is nearing completion.

She said the Afro-Caribbean Marketplace and Logistics Centre remains in the project preparation phase.

Ms Moxey also said progress continues at the University of The Bahamas North campus, adding that Phase One is complete and Phase Two is expected to be fully functional by the fall 2026 semester.

Earlier in the sitting, Ms Gibson questioned Ms Moxey about a reported $60,000 allocation for a youth club initiative after the minister said Agritech cadets are halfway through their year-long training programme and that the Young Innovators Club will begin an engagement tour of schools and youth organisations in September. Ms Moxey said she did not know what Ms Gibson was referring to.