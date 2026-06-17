MP urges transparency over electricity outages

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

An Opposition MP yesterday questioned why western New Providence residents have had to rely on "rumours, speculation and WhatsApp groups" for information about recurring power outages despite government disclosures that the disruptions are linked to Bahamas Grid Company's ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

Speaking during her contribution to the 2026-2027 Budget debate, Michela Barnett-Ellis, the Killarney MP, said residents across western New Providence continue to endure frequent power interruptions and deserve greater transparency as work continues on the electricity network.

"You see a constituency that has been left, quite literally, in the dark," said Mrs Barnett-Ellis. The criticism comes after the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation acknowledged this week that recent outages are connected to ongoing transmission and distribution upgrades being undertaken by Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) and Bahamas Power & Light (BPL).

According to the ministry, portions of the network are operating in an unusual configuration while critical infrastructure works are completed, reducing flexibility and increasing the likelihood of outages during periods of high demand. The Government said the foundational grid upgrades are now about 95 percent complete and have entered their final commissioning phase.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis said residents in communities including Tropical Gardens, Gambier, West Winds, West Bay Street, Charlotteville, Love Beach, Old Fort Bay and Lyford Cay have experienced repeated outages for months. "Residents are not experiencing the occasional outage," she said.

"They are enduring outages with alarming frequency, almost daily and nightly. This is not normal, this is not minor, and this is not something that can be brushed aside with another excuse."

She added: "They are tired of explanations that don't explain. They are tired of promises that do not produce relief. They are tired of being asked to be patient while their appliances suffer, their children study in the heat, their businesses lose time and their homes sit in darkness."

While acknowledging the Government's explanation, Mrs Barnett-Ellis argued that residents should have been better informed throughout the process. "If these outages are the consequence of transmission and distribution works, where is the communication strategy?" she asked.

"Why isn't Bahamas Grid communicating with the people? Where are the regular public briefings? Where are the timelines?" The Opposition MP said residents should not have been forced to seek information through unofficial channels.

"Why have residents had to rely on rumours, speculation, social media posts and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups to understand what's going on?" she asked.

Referring to the Government's statement that the projects are nearing completion, she added: "The Government now tells us these projects are approximately 95 percent complete and nearing commissioning. I genuinely hope so, because the people of western New Providence have carried a heavy burden. But hope is not a plan."

Mrs Barnett-Ellis said she has invited representatives from BPL and Bahamas Grid Company to participate in a TownHhall meeting with residents. "Accountability is not simply explaining a problem after public frustration reaches a boiling point," she said. "Accountability is keeping people informed while the problem is occurring."

She also called for discussions on longer-term energy resilience measures, including decentralised generation and hybrid microgrids.

"We must begin serious discussions about decentralised energy generation and hybrid microgrids," said Mrs Barnett-Ellis. "Resilience is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity."

Elsewhere in her Budget contribution, the Killarney MP raised concerns about operational challenges at the Department of Inland Revenue, arguing that businesses continue to face difficulties with the agency's online portal and compliance requirements.

"Businesses describe the portal as broken, yet interest continues to accrue when taxpayers cannot access the very system they are required to use to make payments," she said.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis also said many business owners remain frustrated by Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and administrative burdens associated with business licensing and regulatory compliance.