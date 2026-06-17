Rolle-Harris offers her best wishes to Team Bahamas

AS Team Bahamas prepares for the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, Georgette Rolle-Harris offers her best wishes to the players, coaches, and management team.

"The standard of junior golf in The Bahamas continues to improve each year, and it has been rewarding to watch our young athletes develop both their skills and their competitive mindset," she said.

"Their dedication, along with the support of their families and coaches, continues to strengthen the future of Bahamian golf."

Rolle-Harris, the operator of the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy, of which some of the players came out of, said the growth has been reflected in the results of the players.

"Team Bahamas has captured an individual division title in each of the past two Caribbean Junior Championships, and our players continue to gain valuable experience competing against the region’s best," she said.

"While there is always more work to be done, we are seeing steady progress, and our junior golfers are becoming increasingly prepared to compete at a high level on the regional stage."

Said Rolle-Harris, who is also the first female golf director at the Royal Blue Golf Club.

"I strategically included a two-day U.S. Kids Golf event in the weeks leading up to the team’s departure," he said. "This tournament provides our players with an important competitive opportunity while also allowing me to analyse current scoring trends and performance data before the championship.

"I look forward to watching the team compete over the next two days and using those results to support discussions with our coaching and management team as we finalise preparations."

Rolle-Harris said she's very proud of every player representing The Bahamas and wishes Team Bahamas the very best as they prepare to compete.

• Named to Team Bahamas are the following:

Boys 18 & Under - Aidan Gorospe, Kerrington Rolle and Luke Grimes.

Girls 18 & Under - Maddison Carroll and Chemari Pratt.

Boys 15 & Under - Na’kai Wilson, Rashawn Hanna and William Mahelis.

Girls 15 & Under - Haley Hall and Anissa Robinson.

Boys 13 & Under - Archie Michelmore and Connor Stevenson.

Girls 13 & Under - Zion Poitier and Zaire Poitier.

Team Manager - Gina Gonzalez-Rolle. Head Coach - Keno Turnquest. Assistant Coach - Fredrick Taylor.