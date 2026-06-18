Avian Pride conquers the Warren Seymour Classic

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN chess phenom Avian Pride became the first player to secure a place in the 2026 Bahamas National Chess Championships after winning the Warren Seymour Classic, the opening event in the Bahamas Chess Federation’s national qualifying series.

Pride finished atop the standings with 4.5 points from five rounds, edging a competitive field that included several members of the Bahamas’ 2026 Chess Olympiad team.

His victory earned him the first qualifying spot available through the federation’s championship pathway.

Candidate master Byron Small also booked his place in the national championships after finishing second with four points. Sohan Umesh matched Small’s total but settled for third place after tiebreaks were applied.

Olympiad team member Philip Hanna Jr claimed fourth place with 3.5 points, while William Davis rounded out the top five with the same score.

Beyond determining the first national championship qualifiers, the tournament served as an important tune-up event for players preparing to represent The Bahamas on the international stage.

Several members of the country’s 2026 Chess Olympiad team used the competition to gain valuable over the board experience as preparations continue for upcoming international assignments.

Among those competing were Pride, Small, Hanna, woman candidate master Chika Pride and Diana Williams, all members of the national Olympiad squad.

The event also highlighted the federation’s youth development efforts.

Avian Pride and WCM Chika Pride are the only junior players currently named to the 2026 Olympiad team.

This is a sign of the progress being made in developing young Bahamian players capable of competing at the highest level nationally.

The Warren Seymour Classic opened the Bahamas Chess Federation’s 2026 tournament calendar and marked the first step on the road to the Bahamas National Chess Championships.

Federation officials said the event showcased the depth of local talent while providing meaningful competition for players pursuing national titles and international representation.