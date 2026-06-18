Gov’t eyes next year for annual plan compliance

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Government expects all ministries and agencies to comply with annual planning requirements under the Public Finance Management Act by next year, a Cabinet minister said yesterday as he defended the administration's record against Opposition criticism.

Wrapping up the 2026-2027 Budget debate in the House of Assembly, Michael Halkitis, minister of finance, responded to concerns raised over the implementation of annual plans by government ministries and departments.

The issue has become a point of contention between the Government and Opposition, with critics arguing that a number of agencies have failed to meet planning requirements established under the Public Finance Management Act.

Mr Halkitis argued that while the legislative framework was enacted under the previous Free National Movement (FNM) administration in 2021, the systems required to implement annual planning across government were not in place. "The mechanism existed in law, but not in practice," he said.

According to the finance minister, the Davis administration strengthened and modernised the framework in 2023, and has since been working to build the systems, training and oversight necessary to implement the requirements.

"We have moved from zero to a functioning framework," said Mr Halkitis. He added that the government has conducted workshops with permanent secretaries, ministry officials and agency representatives to build capacity and align planning processes throughout the public sector.

While acknowledging that some ministries have yet to achieve full compliance, Mr Halkitis said the administration intends to work with those agencies rather than impose punitive measures. "We expect to reach full compliance in the coming year," he said.

Mr Halkitis also tabled annual plans for a number of ministries and government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Energy and Transport, Ministry of Labour and the Public Service and the Road Traffic Department.

He said additional plans are expected to be tabled in the coming weeks, noting that ministerial changes and the recent general election contributed to delays in some cases.

The finance minister argued that the Government has made more progress in implementing annual planning requirements than any previous administration, and said accountability measures, including mid-year reporting, are now being reinforced across government.