New five mph speed limit set for Nassau Harbour boaters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BOATERS in Nassau Harbour will face a new five-mile-per-hour speed limit from July 1.

Transport Minister Leon Lundy said the Boat Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will set a maximum speed of five miles per hour, or a no-wake speed, within the Harbour of Nassau.

The existing Pilotage (Port of Nassau) Rules do not set a numerical speed limit for Nassau Harbour, but prohibit vessels from travelling at a speed that causes their wash to damage or inconvenience any craft or person in the harbour.

Mr Lundy said the new bill would also require boats in all port areas to operate at a safe speed, defined by the operator’s ability to take proper and effective action to avoid a collision.

The same five-mile-per-hour rule would apply to commercial recreational watercraft under the Commercial Recreational Watercraft (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Water Skiing and Motor Boat Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 would extend similar protections to motor boats.

Mr Lundy said the measures are part of a broader maritime safety package intended to bring tighter control to Nassau Harbour and other port areas.

The legislation would also target abandoned vessels. Under the Boat Registration amendment, owners who leave vessels unmanned for 21 or more consecutive days would face strict liability, with penalties reaching $100,000.

Mr Lundy said abandoned vessels block channels, damage the environment and cost the public money to remove.

The Water Skiing and Motor Boat Control amendment would create abandonment penalties reaching $50,000 and up to two years in prison for the most serious violations.

The measures follow recent removal and clean-up efforts by the Port Department. Mr Lundy said sunken vessels have been removed from Montague Dock and Potter’s Cay, while the department is overseeing the removal of the 80-foot steel-hull trawler Adrianna, the M/Y Double Shot and the Transcargo.

He said that work is nearing completion.

Clean-up exercises have also been carried out at Clifton Pier.

Mr Lundy said the new laws would send a clear message that Nassau Harbour is a working harbour and that reckless conduct on the water will face stronger enforcement.

“The recklessness that has too long been tolerated on our waters will now meet the firm hand of the law,” he said.