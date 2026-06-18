Players from across Bahamas prepare to compete in Andre Rodgers National Baseball Championships

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Baseball Association’s premier youth event returns this week as players from across the country prepare to compete in the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Championships.

The four-day tournament, scheduled for June 18-21 in New Providence, will feature competition in seven divisions ranging from 6U T-Ball to 20U and provide a stage for many of the country’s top young players to showcase their abilities before national team selectors and visiting scouts.

Bahamas Baseball Association president Clarence “CJ” McKenzie said the championships remain an important evaluation tool for the federation as it continues to build national teams at various age levels.

“This tournament gives most of our top players the chance to show their skills not only to the BBA for national team selections, but also for foreign scouts in search of future college and professional talents,” McKenzie said.

“BBA is taking notes of how the leagues are developing the young players especially. There’s still room for improvements and BBA is doing the best we can to assist.”

Teams will compete in the 6U T-Ball, 8U Coach Pitch, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 20U divisions in what is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of baseball talent in The Bahamas this year. McKenzie said fans can also expect intense competition throughout the tournament.

“There are so much rivalries throughout the divisions, so spectators will certainly see some great baseball action,” he said.

The championships are named after Bahamian baseball legend Andre Rodgers, who became the first Bahamian to play Major League Baseball when he debuted with the New York Giants in 1957. Rodgers went on to enjoy a 13-year major league career and remains one of the most influential figures in the history of Bahamian sports.

Tournament director Tommy Stubbs, who is serving in the role for a second consecutive year, said preparations have once again involved baseball stakeholders from throughout the country.

“I’m pleased to accept the role as tournament director for the second year,” Stubbs said.

“It’s a pleasure to work along with some of the most dedicated people in baseball spanning leagues throughout The Bahamas, including officials,” he added.

Stubbs said the younger age groups traditionally provide some of the tournament’s most exciting moments.

“The excitement by spectators at all levels of play, especially in 8U and 10U competition, is usually unmatched,” he said.

“I encourage relatives, friends and others to attend this tournament for one or more days where future professionals are made,” said Stubbs.

All 16U and 20U games will be played at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, which will also host the tournament’s opening ceremonies at 7pm Friday.

The Brice Newball Foundation is serving as the event’s major sponsor.