PM: US drug case too serious for spectacle

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that allegations surrounding a United States federal affidavit are “far too serious” to be reduced to political spectacle and accused the opposition of trying to destroy people’s character.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Mr Davis said the opposition’s focus on the Drug Enforcement Administration case involving Eric Jonathan Gardiner had distracted from debate on the national budget.

The Davis administration has mostly avoided questions arising from matters brought into public view by US authorities after Gardiner was arrested and indicted in the United States following an election day plane crash.

“We may have your political spectacle in the coming years, but I just wish to caution those who would supply it: do not do so at the expense of the serious matters that demand the maturity of this house and the trust of the Bahamian people,” Mr Davis said.

“Their decision to focus so much time, for example, and attention and gimmickry on a legal matter before the court, United States, in respect to a person arrested after plane crash, meant that the national budget not get the full attention it deserves.”

Mr Davis said the “serious allegations” raised in the case would be subjected to a full and independent investigation, adding that his position had not changed.

“Without the facts, it achieves nothing to continue to speculate by a press statements, political point scoring, or social media commentary," he said. "Allegations of this gravity are far too serious to be cheapened into a cycle of accusation, speculation, and spectacle. The only facts we know are the ones already in the public sphere. Up until now, the American courts provided no further information.”

His comments triggered a chaotic exchange in the House.

While ruling that certain comments from opposition members be expunged, House Speaker Patricia Deveaux said: "These people are concerned about everyday life. All of this what we charading in here about this and gaslighting what is going on with this particular case? While it’s important to the country, not one of my constituents talked about this."

Mr Davis then sought to contrast the governing party’s conduct with the opposition’s, insisting his side had not tried to smear opponents.

“The stark difference between us and them. We don’t believe in tearing down people. We don’t believe in the sparing of character. Why have not y’all raised the issue of one of your candidates whose boat was caught. I never spoke about it,” Mr Davis said, referring to former National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

“We have left that alone. I gave instructions my campaign not to raise that matter, because it’s nothing. Unless until we understand the facts, we will talk about it. We don’t know the facts, we leave it alone. The little grasping angry want to destroy what’s trying to destroy character with no reason.”

Mr Dames business partner, Malcolm Goodman, was arrested off Florida in February aboard a boat carrying roughly 200 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $4 million.

Mr Dames has denied any involvement, saying neither he nor his wife had knowledge of, involvement in, or benefited from any alleged unlawful activity.

Regarding the Election Day plane crash, the Office of the Prime Minister said yesterday that Mr Davis “has never travelled on the aircraft in question” and noted that the pilot involved, Ian Nixon, previously flew the prime minister during an “earlier period when he utilised the services of Pineapple Air.”