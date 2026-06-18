Two police accused of extorting a US tourist

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

TWO Royal Bahamas Police Force officers were granted bail yesterday after pleading not guilty to allegedly extorting $600 from a US tourist.

According to the allegations, American visitor Erick Mondelo was found with suspected drugs aboard a cruise ship and was later handed over to local authorities.

Prosecutors alleged that Breanna Miller, 23, of Cox Way, East Street, and Felton Turner, 27, of Sears Road, demanded and received $600 from Mr Mondelo in exchange for allowing him to avoid prosecution.

The matter reportedly came to light after Mr Mondelo filed a complaint, prompting an investigation that resulted in charges against both officers.

Both defendants denied the extortion allegation before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Turner was represented by attorney Maria Daxon, while Miller was represented by attorney Kelsie Munroe.

The magistrate granted each defendant $5,000 bail with one or two sureties.

As a condition of bail, Miller was ordered to sign in at the East Street South Police Station on the last Sunday of every month. Turner was ordered to sign in at the Central Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

The pair are scheduled to return to court on September 15 for trial.