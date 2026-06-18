Unionist stabbed before deadly duplex fire

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

UNIONIST Perry Cox was found dead with apparent stab wounds inside a burning Nassau Village duplex early yesterday, prompting his MP to condemn what he called a heinous killing and urge Bahamians to resolve conflicts peacefully.

The fire broke out shortly after 2am on Lee Street, where police said three fire engines were dispatched after officers were alerted to the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from a lime-green-and-white single-storey stone duplex. While battling the fire, officers forced their way into the affected apartment and found Cox, 63, lying unresponsive near the front door.

He was removed from the residence and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called. After examining him, EMS personnel confirmed he showed no signs of life.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but the structure sustained extensive damage.

Police said a further examination of Cox’s body revealed apparent stab wounds, causing investigators to suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Nassau Village MP Jamahl Strachan extended condolences to Cox’s family and described him as a loss to the constituency.

"We would have lost not only a community builder but also a strong advocate in the constituency, a father, and an uncle,” Mr Strachan said.

He encouraged Bahamians to embrace peaceful conflict resolution and exercise patience.