26-year-old granted bail in drugs and weapons case

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after appearing in Magistrate’s Court on drug, possession and weapons-related charges.

Kaygwan Dorsette, of Sunshine Park, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, unlawful possession and unlawfully carrying a dangerous instrument.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 16, Dorsette was found with two-and-three-quarter ounces of Indian hemp with intent to supply it to another person.

They further alleged that on the same date, while in the area of Sweet Loaves on Baillou Hill Road South, he was found with a Bahamian passport bearing the serial number AA95156 in the name of Shadel Knowles.

Authorities alleged the passport was reasonably suspected of having been stolen or unlawfully obtained and that Dorsette could not give a satisfactory account of how he came into possession of it.

Dorsette was also accused of carrying an eight-inch knife without lawful cause while in the same area.

He was granted $3,500 bail with one or two sureties on the unlawful possession and carrying charges. He received the same bail conditions on the drug charge.

As part of his bail conditions, Dorsette must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Tuesday before 6pm.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 6.