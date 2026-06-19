Bahamas must prepare next generation of entrepreneurs

As The Bahamas seeks to diversify its economy and create new opportunities for sustainable growth, entrepreneurship has emerged as a critical pathway for innovation, job creation and economic resilience. While access to funding, technology and training remains important, one often overlooked ingredient in entrepreneurial success is mentorship.

Mentorship provides young entrepreneurs with access to practical knowledge, professional networks and real world experiences that cannot always be learned in a classroom. A skilled mentor can help aspiring business owners avoid costly mistakes, identify opportunities, navigate challenges and develop the confidence needed to lead a successful enterprise. In a small nation such as The Bahamas, where business relationships and community connections are highly valuable, mentorship can significantly accelerate the growth of emerging entrepreneurs.

Many young business owners possess innovative ideas but lack experience in areas such as financial management, marketing, customer service and strategic planning. Mentors who have successfully navigated these challenges can offer guidance that shortens the learning curve and improves the likelihood of business success. Moreover, mentorship fosters accountability by encouraging entrepreneurs to set goals, measure progress and remain focused during difficult periods.

For mentorship programmes to be effective, several best practices should be adopted. First, mentors and mentees should be carefully matched based on industry interests, business goals and personal compatibility. A strong relationship built on trust and mutual respect is essential for meaningful growth.

Second, mentorship programmes should establish clear objectives and expectations from the outset. Defining goals, meeting schedules and desired outcomes helps both parties remain committed and focused throughout the engagement.

Third, mentorship should be structured yet flexible. Regular meetings, workshops and networking events provide consistency, while allowing room for discussions tailored to the entrepreneur’s evolving needs.

Fourth, companies should provide mentor training. Successful business leaders may not automatically possess mentoring skills. Training can help mentors develop effective communication, coaching and feedback techniques.

Finally, mentorship should be integrated into the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem. Partnerships among schools, universities, government agencies, chambers of commerce and private sector organisations can create a pipeline of mentors and resources that support young entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

The future of Bahamian entrepreneurship depends not only on great ideas but also on the guidance that helps transform those ideas into thriving businesses. By building strong mentorship networks, The Bahamas can cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs equipped to drive innovation, economic growth and national prosperity.





• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organisations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.