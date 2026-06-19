Eleuthera man gets bail over fatal 2025 crash

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AN Eleuthera man was granted bail yesterday after being arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on a vehicular manslaughter charge stemming from a crash that killed longtime public servant and community leader Ricardo Bell last year.

Walkino Sands, 36, of Gregory Town, Eleuthera, is accused of causing Mr Bell’s death while driving along Queen’s Highway.

Prosecutors alleged that around 8.25pm on April 4, 2025, Sands drove vehicle licence plate number EU5414 south along Queen’s Highway in a manner dangerous to the public, causing Mr Bell’s death.

The charge stems from a traffic accident near Gregory Town in which Mr Bell was fatally injured while trying to tow a derelict vehicle into his yard.

Mr Bell, 62, had recently been promoted to Senior Superintendent in the Ministry of Works after 44 years of service at the time of his death.

He also served as a North Eleuthera District councillor and church deacon and was widely known in the community for his public service.

Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans granted Sands $9,000 bail with one or two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, Sands must sign in at the Harbour Island Police Station twice weekly.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 7.