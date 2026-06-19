Empire Sports Medicine Series: When training becomes too much

By DR KENT L BAZARD

Sports Medicine Physician



EVERY athlete understands that training is necessary for improvement. Muscles must be challenged, tendons must be loaded, lungs must be stressed, and the nervous system must be pushed beyond its comfort zone. This is the basic principle of adaptation. The body improves when it is exposed to stress and then given enough time and resources to recover from that stress.

The problem begins when the stress of training and competition exceeds the body’s ability to adapt. At that point, the same process that was supposed to build performance begins to break the athlete down.

In sports medicine, this is often referred to as tissue overload. It is not simply “training too hard.”

It is a mismatch between load and capacity. Load includes everything placed on the athlete: sprinting, jumping, lifting, throwing, competition, travel, poor sleep, emotional stress, and even inadequate nutrition. Capacity refers to what the athlete’s muscles, tendons, bones, joints, and nervous system can tolerate at that moment. Injury risk increases when load rises faster than capacity can adapt. This is why athletes often break down during periods of sudden change. A sprinter moves from general conditioning into intense speed work. A basketball player goes from off-season training into tournament play. A pitcher suddenly increases throwing volume. A young athlete adds school practice, club practice, private coaching, and weekend competition.

Each individual session may appear reasonable, but the total accumulated load becomes excessive. The tissue does not fail because of one workout. It fails because the recovery debt becomes too large.

At the cellular level, training creates microscopic disruption. Muscle fibers experience structural stress, especially at the level of the sarcomere, where force is generated. Eccentric contractions, such as decelerating during sprinting or lowering a weight under control, create particularly high mechanical strain. When properly dosed, this damage stimulates repair, remodeling, and increased strength. When repeated too frequently without recovery, the repair process cannot keep up. The result is persistent soreness, reduced force production, altered mechanics, and eventually injury.

Tendons respond differently from muscle. Tendon tissue adapts more slowly because of its lower blood supply and slower metabolic turnover. This is one reason tendon injuries often develop gradually and are difficult to resolve quickly. Repeated loading stimulates collagen remodelling, but excessive or poorly timed loading can disrupt collagen organisation and lead to tendinopathy.

The athlete may initially feel only mild stiffness or discomfort early in training, but over time the tendon loses its ability to tolerate load. This is commonly seen in Achilles tendinopathy, patellar tendinopathy, rotator cuff tendinopathy, and chronic hamstring origin pain.

The nervous system is also deeply involved in overload. Muscle performance is not determined only by muscle size or strength. It depends on how effectively the nervous system recruits motor units, regulates firing rate, coordinates movement, and processes sensory feedback.

During fatigue, motor unit firing patterns change. The nervous system may reduce firing frequency, alter recruitment strategies, or increase reliance on compensatory muscles. This can reduce force output and make movement less efficient.

Golgi tendon organs also play a role in this protective system. These sensory receptors are located at the junction between muscle and tendon and help monitor tension. When tension becomes excessive, they contribute to inhibitory feedback that can reduce muscle contraction and protect tissues from damage. In a fatigued or overloaded athlete, this protective feedback, along with altered muscle spindle activity and reduced neuromuscular control, can change movement quality. The athlete may still be trying to perform at full intensity, but the system is no longer producing clean, coordinated force.

This is one of the reasons injuries often occur late in games, late in races, or near the end of heavy training blocks. The athlete may still have the motivation to perform, but the tissues and nervous system no longer have the same capacity. When fatigue changes timing, force absorption, joint position, or muscle activation, tissues are exposed to stress in a less controlled way. A hamstring strain, ankle sprain, ACL injury, or tendon flare-up may appear sudden, but the underlying vulnerability may have been building for days or weeks.

Energy management is central to this equation. The body cannot adapt to training without adequate fuel. High-intensity work depends heavily on carbohydrate availability, while recovery requires sufficient total energy, protein, hydration, and micronutrient support. When athletes underfuel, the body has fewer resources available for tissue repair, immune function, hormone regulation, and muscle protein synthesis. Low energy availability is especially concerning in youth athletes and endurance athletes, where high training volumes may not be matched by adequate intake. In these cases, poor nutrition does not simply reduce performance; it increases injury risk.

This is why load management cannot be separated from recovery. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, and planned lower-intensity days are not luxuries. They are the biological conditions that allow adaptation to occur. Without them, training stress accumulates without sufficient repair. The athlete may continue to work hard, but instead of becoming stronger, faster, or more resilient, they gradually become slower, weaker, more irritable, and more injury-prone.

The concept of training cycles helps explain how this should be managed. A macrocycle refers to the larger training plan, often built around a full season or year. Within that are mesocycles, which are shorter training blocks focused on specific goals such as strength, speed, endurance, power, or competition preparation. Microcycles are the smaller weekly or daily structures that determine how hard the athlete trains, when they recover, and how different stressors are distributed.

Good programming does not simply increase training endlessly. It alternates stress and recovery in a structured way. A well-designed program may intentionally overload the athlete for a period,but that overload must be followed by recovery and adaptation. This is the principle behind periodization. The goal is not to avoid hard training. The goal is to expose the body to enough stress to improve while avoiding the sudden spikes in workload that exceed tissue capacity.

Sports science literature has increasingly emphasized this relationship between workload and injury. Tim Gabbett’s work on the training-injury prevention paradox highlights an important concept: athletes need enough training load to become robust, but sudden excessive increases in load raise injury risk.

Similarly, the International Olympic Committee consensus statements on load in sport emphasize that injuries often occur when training, competition, psychological stress, and recovery are poorly balanced.

The issue is not simply whether an athlete is training hard. The issue is whether the athlete is prepared for the load being imposed.

This has major implications for coaches, parents, and athletes. More training is not always better.

Better-managed training is better. A young athlete who practices with a school team, trains privately, competes on weekends, and lifts without coordinated planning may appear dedicated, but may also be living in a constant state of accumulated fatigue. Without monitoring, that athlete can move from adaptation into overload without anyone recognizing it until pain appears.

At Empire Sports Medicine & Performance, this is one of the reasons we assess more than the painful area. When an athlete presents with recurrent pain, we look at strength, range of motion, movement quality, asymmetry, recovery habits, training history, and competition load. Where appropriate, objective measures such as force output, limb symmetry, mobility testing, and performance markers help identify whether the athlete is adapting appropriately or compensating under fatigue.

The goal is to understand the system. A sore knee may reflect poor hip control, excessive jump volume, inadequate recovery, or a rapid change in training load.

A hamstring strain may reflect sprint exposure that progressed too quickly, poor eccentric strength, fatigue-related mechanics, or insufficient carbohydrate availability. A shoulder injury in a thrower may reflect volume spikes, loss of internal rotation, weak scapular control, or poor recovery between sessions. The injury is often the final expression of a load-management problem that began earlier.

For athletes, the lesson is clear. Training hard is important, but training intelligently is what allows performance to last. The body is remarkably adaptable, but it adapts best when stress is progressive, recovery is respected, and energy needs are met. Overload is not the enemy. Unmanaged overload is.

The strongest athletes are not simply those who can tolerate the most pain or complete the most sessions. They are the ones whose training, recovery, nutrition, and competition schedules are organized in a way that allows tissues to adapt.

In sport, progress comes from applying stress and then allowing the body to rebuild stronger. If the stress keeps coming without recovery, the cycle breaks. That is when training stops building the athlete and starts breaking the athlete down.