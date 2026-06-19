Endangered iguana can be Andros tourism pillar

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A CONSERVATION scientist believes the endangered Andros rock iguana could become a new pillar of the island’s tourism economy, helping to diversify visitor experiences, lengthen stays and generate additional spending while protecting one of its most unique natural assets.

Speaking at the Andros Business Outlook yesterday, Chuck Knapp, vice-president of conservation research at Shedd Aquarium, argued that Andros has an untapped opportunity to build a sustainable land-based tourism product around the iguana, complementing the island’s marine attractions such as flats fishing, scuba diving and blue holes.

Mr Knapp said the timing is favourable as tourism continues to spread beyond New Providence and Grand Bahama. He added that The Bahamas enjoyed a record year for visitor arrivals in 2025, with stopover tourism growing 11 percent year-over-year and nearly 30 percent of visitors now travelling to the Family Islands.

“The time is right to have this conversation,” Mr Knapp added. He argued that while Andros is already marketed for its world-renowned marine environment, its terrestrial ecosystems remain largely overlooked despite offering experiences found nowhere else in the world.

“Currently, most people are coming for the water-related activities like scuba diving and bone fishing,” he said. “But what I suggest here is that more attention could be paid to the relatively overlooked and under-valued terrestrial habitats and animals.”

Expanding those offerings, Mr Knapp said, would provide alternatives for visitors unable or unwilling to spend entire days on the water while also creating tourism opportunities when weather conditions prevent boating.

Central to his vision, he said, is the Andros rock iguana, an endangered species found nowhere else in the world. Unlike traditional flagship tourism species such as elephants or whales, Mr Knapp said the iguana could serve as a uniquely Bahamian attraction alongside birds such as the Bahama oriole.

He also highlighted the reptile’s ecological importance. The herbivorous iguanas consume fruits, flowers and leaves before dispersing seeds throughout forests, coppice and mangrove ecosystems, effectively acting as “environmental engineers” that help sustain habitats for numerous other species.

Mr Knapp said visitors could even be offered carefully-managed opportunities to observe the iguanas’ rare nesting behaviour, during which females dig burrows before pushing eggs into termite mounds using their forelegs and snouts.

“Very few people have ever seen that behaviour,” he said. “It is absolutely unbelievable to see.” Mr Knapp linked the concept to a wildlife safari experience rather than a traditional attraction.

Mr Knapp also presented findings from visitor surveys he conducted during his doctoral research in the early 2000s that suggest strong market demand for such experiences.

According to the survey, 95 percent of tourists expressed interest in observing iguanas, while 75 percent said they would be willing to pay for guided tours. Respondents indicated they would pay roughly $36 to $140 for the experience.

Although the research is two decades old, Mr Knapp said the results still point to commercial potential worthy of further investigation. He pointed to international examples where destinations have successfully built tourism industries around less conventional wildlife, including crocodile tours in Costa Rica and Indonesia’s famous Komodo dragons.

“I think these are the most incredible lizards in the world,” Mr Knapp said. “Combined with the other wildlife and plant species, as well as the incredible landscape features of Andros, it really makes for a compelling, one-of-a-kind land-based nature excursion.”

He suggested guided itineraries could combine iguana viewing with birdwatching, orchid trails and visits to Andros’ blue holes. However, Mr Knapp stressed that any tourism product must be built around conservation rather than entertainment. He warned against replicating practices seen elsewhere in The Bahamas, particularly in the Exumas, where tourists often feed or handle endangered iguanas.

Research conducted by his team has found that feeding inappropriate foods can harm the reptiles’ health, while discarded wooden skewers have been swallowed by iguanas. Feeding also alters the animals’ natural behaviour, reducing their role as seed dispersers because they congregate on beaches instead of moving throughout their natural habitat.

Mr Knapp also cautioned that frequent handling for photographs desensitises iguanas to humans, making them more vulnerable to hunting and illegal wildlife trafficking. Instead, he advocated for a safari-style eco-tourism model where sightings remain natural and guides educate visitors about conservation.

“Wildlife tourism is transactional, and it does little to promote sustainability and stewardship for the environment,” he said. “I would love to see Andros not engage in that type of tourism, but make it more of a safari-based experience.”

Mr Knapp said trained local guides will be critical to the initiative’s success, suggesting institutions such as BAMSI could potentially play a role in developing guide-training programmes.

Mr Knapp said knowledgeable guides can transform a simple wildlife sighting into an educational experience that builds appreciation for conservation while supporting local livelihoods.

Positioning the Andros rock iguana as the island’s terrestrial symbol could create a new tourism niche that complements existing marine activities, extends visitor stays and increases visitor spending. “It could develop Andros as the Caribbean’s premier nature adventure destination,” he said, “and demonstrate that protecting biodiversity can also create economic opportunities.”