Florida jet ski operator hits out over US alert

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A South Florida operator yesterday pushed back against a recent US Embassy alert warning Americans not to rent jet skis in The Bahamas, arguing that the industry's safety record does not justify such a sweeping move.

John Rosen, who owns Jet Ski Fort Lauderdale, and operates the rental platform JetSkiFL.com, said he felt compelled to defend Bahamian operators after the Embassy issued what he described as an exaggerated warning that could damage legitimate businesses throughout the country.

"I just didn't agree with the US Embassy going to the extreme and telling US citizens not to rent jet skis," said Mr Rosen. "If you look at the numbers, it doesn't make sense."

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Rosen said the statistics cited by the US Embassy do not support the conclusion that tourists should avoid the activity altogether.

"In the last three years, they're talking about six accidents that led to hospitalisations and one fatality," he said. "The fatality wasn't even the jet ski operator's fault. It was caused by an illegal boat operator who wasn't licensed."

Mr Rosen argued that those figures should be viewed in the context of the industry’s overall size. "It's estimated there were between a quarter-million and a half-million rentals over that same period," said Mr Rosen. "You're talking about less than 0.0001 percent of rentals resulting in a serious incident.

"The numbers speak for themselves. They don't have an accident problem here. They really don't." Mr Rosen acknowledged that jet skis can be dangerous if improperly operated but said the activity is being unfairly portrayed.

"Yes, it can be a high-risk activity because you're dealing with a powerful engine, but it's really the opposite of what they're making it out to be," he said.

"You're not talking about 1 percent. You're talking about one out of every 10,000, 20,000 or 50,000 rentals. Someone is going to do something stupid, but I think the numbers look really good, to be honest."

Mr Rosen also addressed the US Embassy's concerns regarding sexual assaults allegedly committed by jet ski operators. "I don't like to see that. Those incidents are a problem," he said. "But bad people exist everywhere in the world. These things can happen anywhere."

He added that the Bahamian government has recently introduced measures designed to reduce risks to visitors.

"The Government made adjustments last month to prevent operators from being on the same jet ski as renters, so they've been proactive about addressing those concerns," said Mr Rosen.

Drawing comparisons with Florida, where he operates one of the state's largest jet ski rental businesses, Mr Rosen said jet ski accidents occur more frequently despite stricter regulations.

"Where I live in Florida, there are far more jet ski accidents and fatalities than there have been in The Bahamas over the last three years," he said. "If they wanted to go in a stricter direction, they could look at something similar to Florida, where people are required to take a boating exam before operating a jet ski."

Mr Rosen said he believes the US Embassy's warning could negatively affect tourism operators, particularly because it has received widespread media attention in the US.

"I think it could have a significant effect on the industry," he said. "I can't say exactly how much business could be lost, but the warning has received a lot of traction in major US news outlets."

Still, Mr Rosen predicted many visitors will continue to participate in the activity. "This is one of the best places in the world to ride a jet ski," he said. "Even with the bad press, the water is still beautiful and people want to have fun on their vacation. I'm sure some people will decide not to rent, but I don't agree with the storyline. I think the narrative is false."

The comments came after the US Embassy in Nassau issued a security alert and public service announcement warning American citizens about what it described as serious and ongoing dangers associated with jet ski rentals in The Bahamas.

The Embassy reported that six US citizens have been hospitalised following jet ski accidents since August 2024, including three who required emergency medical evacuation to the US. It also said two American women reported being sexually assaulted by jet ski operators in 2025, while two additional sexual assault allegations have been reported so far this year.

In a video message accompanying the alert, US Ambassador Herschel Walker urged Americans to avoid renting jet skis, citing unsafe watercraft, unlicensed operators and insufficient industry oversight. The Embassy also noted that US government employees assigned to The Bahamas are prohibited from renting or operating jet skis on New Providence and Paradise Island.