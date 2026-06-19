Junior golfers capture eight division titles at inaugural

BAHAMIAN junior golfers showcased the strength and depth of the nation’s development programmes by capturing eight of 12 division titles at the inaugural US Kids Bahamas Invitational, held June 15-16 at the prestigious Lyford Cay Golf Club.

The historic championship welcomed competitors from across The Bahamas and the United States and served as an official US Kids Golf International Invitational, awarding valuable priority status points toward qualification for major international championships, including the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The tournament produced impressive performances throughout the age divisions, highlighted by multiple champions from The Bahamas and strong showings from local players across the leaderboard. Leading the way was the Poitier family, which claimed three division titles.Zaire Poitier captured the girls’ 11-12 championship with rounds of 80 and 79 for a winning total of 159, finishing 18 shots ahead of her nearest competitor.

Her younger sister, Zion Poitier, secured the girls’ 9-10 title after firing rounds of 43 and 38 for a total of 81.

Twin sister Zeden Poitier finished second with rounds of 41 and 42, giving the family a one-two finish in the division.

In the boys’ 13-14 division, Deandrey Poitier rallied with a final-round 81 to win by a single stroke. His 166 total narrowly edged William Mahelis (167) and William West (168) in one of the tournament’s most competitive finishes.

The girls’ divisions featured several of the country’s top junior players.

Haley Hall claimed the girls’ 13-14 title with rounds of 80 and 75 for a winning total of 155.

In the premier girls’ 15-18 division, Anissa Robinson produced a strong closing round of 75 to overtake first-round leader Maddison Carroll and secure the championship at 156.

Carroll finished second at 158, while fellow national standout Chemari Pratt placed third at 161, completing an all-Bahamian podium.

The boys’ 15-18 division also belonged to the home team as Luke Grimes earned the championship with rounds of 76 and 78 for a total of 154. Maximilian Landry finished just one stroke behind at 155, while Lance Sonnen Valdez claimed third at 156.

Additional Bahamian champions included Sarah Saulnier in girls’ 8 & under. American visitors captured four division titles, with Dawson Becker winning boys’ 7, Leo Vavra claiming boys’ 8, Benjamin Han taking boys’ 9, and Samuel Dolderer winning boys’ 10. Corbin Conner of Florida earned the boys’ 12 championship.

Beyond the champions, Bahamian players recorded numerous runner-up finishes. Enok Saulnier placed second in boys’ 8, Sam Saulnier was runner-up in boys’ 9, Connor Stevenson finished second in boys’ 12, and several other local competitors recorded top-three finishes.

Tournament organisers praised the quality of play and the sportsmanship displayed throughout the event. The championship also highlighted the growth of junior golf in The Bahamas, where increased participation, coaching programmes, and tournament opportunities continue to produce nationally and internationally competitive players.

With strong local participation, visiting international competitors, and championship-calibre scoring, the inaugural US Kids Bahamas Invitational established itself as one of the Caribbean’s premier junior golf events and a valuable addition to the international US Kids Golf schedule.

2026 Bahamas Invitational Champions





Boys 7 - Dawson Becker (USA) – 103

Boys 8 - Leo Vavra (USA) – 93

Boys 9 - Benjamin Han (USA) – 168

Boys 10 - Samuel Dolderer (USA) – 150

Boys 12 - Corbin Conner (USA) – 172

Boys 13-14 - Deandrey Poitier (Bahamas) – 166

Boys 15-18 - Luke Grimes (Bahamas) – 154

Girls 8 & Under - Sarah Saulnier (Bahamas) – 142

Girls 9-10 - Zion Poitier (Bahamas) – 81

Girls 11-12 - Zaire Poitier (Bahamas) – 159

Girls 13-14 - Haley Hall (Bahamas) – 155

Girls 15-18 - Anissa Robinson (Bahamas) – 156

Bahamian Division Champions (8)

• Deandrey Poitier

• Luke Grimes

• Sarah Saulnier

• Zion Poitier

• Zaire Poitier

• Haley Hall

• Anissa Robinson

• Girls and boys’ divisions produced eight Bahamian titles overall

Notable Runner-Up Finishes

• Zeden Poitier (Girls 9-10)

• Enok Saulnier (Boys 8)

• Sam Saulnier (Boys 9)

• Connor Stevenson (Boys 12)

• William Mahelis (Boys 13-14)

• Maximilian Landry (Boys 15-18)

• Maddison Carroll (Girls 15-18)