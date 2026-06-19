RBDF discharges marine accused in cocaine ring

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine accused with two police officers in an alleged 400-kilo cocaine trafficking conspiracy is being discharged from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the agency said yesterday.

The RBDF said Marine Raemon Russell, who was arrested and charged before the courts on June 17, had previously requested to leave the force and was on leave exhausting his outstanding leave.

He later applied to rescind his discharge request, but the RBDF said it has initiated the process for his discharge, subject to ministerial approval.

Russell was arraigned with Sergeant Alcott Forbes and Corporal Brendan Dean before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine into The Bahamas, conspiracy to export cocaine from The Bahamas and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply.

Prosecutors allege the three law enforcement officers conspired with others in connection with 400 kilos of cocaine.

The offences allegedly occurred between November 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

All three men pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $50,000 each, and the matter was adjourned to October 20 for trial.

The RBDF said Russell was charged in connection with conspiracy to import, export and possess dangerous drugs, alleging he acted with others between November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

The RBDF said that after receiving initial information from police, its Intelligence and Internal Affairs Unit was assigned to coordinate with police and assist the investigation.

The agency said the move to discharge Russell is consistent with its handling of members charged with serious criminal offences.

“This action is consistent with the RBDF’s approach to matters involving members who are charged with serious criminal offences, where decisive and swift action is taken,” the RBDF said. “Under the command of Commodore Floyd P Moxey, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to transparency, accountability, discipline, and ensuring appropriate action in all such matters.”

Jerone Roberts and Dr K Melvin Munroe appeared for the accused.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the matter.