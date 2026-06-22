Mother of missing woman says investigation is ‘not over’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY eight weeks after Lynette Hooker vanished in waters off Abaco, her mother said she remains convinced the investigation is not over, even after a recent United States Coast Guard search failed to recover her daughter’s remains.

Darlene Hamlet told Ashley Banfield’s Drop Dead Serious podcast that the Coast Guard’s multi-day operation in Abaco marked progress in the case and showed authorities had not abandoned the investigation."I definitely believe that the Coast Guard did a heck of a job," Mrs Hamlet said.

"They outdid themselves. So, I'm not disappointed in what they had done. I'm pleased with what they have done. I don't think it's over."

The Coast Guard recently concluded a search in Abaco involving divers, investigators and support personnel. Mrs Hooker’s remains were not found.

Brian Hooker, Mrs Hooker’s husband, has not been charged with any offence and remains presumed innocent.Mrs Hamlet’s husband, Bill Hamlet, said the Coast Guard’s involvement reinforced his belief that investigators had enough evidence to continue scrutinising the case."I'm not disappointed," Mr Hamlet said.

"In fact, I'm happy they were there because it shows that they believe like we believe that there was foul play.

There is enough meat on a bone that it bears looking at."Mrs Hooker, 55, disappeared on April 4 while travelling in an eight-foot dinghy near Elbow Cay in Abaco.Mr Hooker told authorities his wife fell overboard during the journey and was swept away by currents after the vessel lost power.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force, United States Coast Guard and local volunteers launched an extensive search before the matter shifted from a search-and-rescue effort to a recovery operation.The United States Coast Guard later opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mrs Hooker’s disappearance.

Mr Hooker was arrested by Bahamian police on April 8 and questioned in connection with the investigation before being released without charge.

His attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he has cooperated with investigators.The case has drawn international attention as investigators in The Bahamas and the United States continue to examine evidence.Mrs Hooker’s body has not been recovered.

Mr Hamlet said he had known Mr Hooker for about 25 years and believed he was the kind of person who tried to stay ahead of others."If you'd asked me, in my personal opinion, I know Brian well enough," Mr Hamlet said.

"He's going to be one step or try to be one step ahead of where he thinks you're going to go."He said he did not expect investigators to find Mrs Hooker’s remains during the recent search.

Mr Hamlet said the uncertainty had deeply affected his wife and daughter Carly."It's draining to cry every hour or so, to see something and just start crying, or to have a thought, or see something on TV that causes you an emotional outburst," he said.

"It's very taxing."Mr Hamlet said Mrs Hooker had been part of his life for 38 years and was much more than a stepdaughter.

"That was my baby," he said. "For 38 years she's been a daughter to me. She's never missed a birthday or Father's Day."He said he routinely told Mr Hooker to "take care of my baby" whenever the couple left.Mrs Hamlet said she struggled to reconcile Mr Hooker’s public image as a devoted husband with the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s disappearance."

This is somebody that was his soulmate for 25 years, and he was going to stay there forever until he found her," she said. "He said he loved her.”

Mrs Hamlet said part of her still wanted to believe her daughter’s disappearance may have resulted from an accident."I really believe, or at least maybe I just want to believe that this was an accident," she said.During the interview, Mrs Hamlet said she wanted Mr Hooker’s family to be cautious.

Mr and Mrs Hamlet said they had begun attending counselling sessions to cope with the grief and uncertainty surrounding the case.

Asked whether the family had begun discussing funeral or memorial arrangements, Mrs Hamlet said they were not ready."We know we have to do that," she said. "That's all I can say on that."For now, Mrs Hamlet said her focus remained unchanged."I don't think it's over," she said. "I'm not going to go away until I find my daughter."