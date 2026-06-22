Police investigate viral video claiming officers dumped man

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has opened an investigation into a viral video in which a man claims he saw officers dump an injured man behind an abandoned building off Market Street.

The footage, which appears to have been edited into separate clips, shows a man lying on the ground. In another clip, a man walking in the background accuses officers of leaving him there as a marked police vehicle passes.

The man then calls out the vehicle’s licence plate number.In a statement over the weekend, police said officers responded to the scene, where the injured man was assisted by Emergency Medical Services and taken to hospital for further treatment.His condition is unknown.

“Additionally, the individual recording the video made comments regarding the police vehicle observed at the scene. As a result, an investigation has been initiated to determine the accuracy and authenticity of those statements.”