Two Canadians get $9k bail in fraud case

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

TWO Canadian tourists were granted bail after appearing before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows on Friday on allegations that they fraudulently obtained more than $19,000 in credit while visiting The Bahamas.

Richard Newport, a 25-year-old chef from Chemin du Tour, Laval, Quebec, and Cynthia Moukawam, a 32-year-old student from Montee Champagne, Laval, Quebec, were each charged with two counts of obtaining credit by fraud.

Prosecutors alleged that between June 10 and June 12, 2026, the pair, acting together with others, incurred a debt of $14,235.54 at The Cove at Atlantis on Paradise Island and fraudulently obtained credit.

On a second count, prosecutors alleged that on June 12, 2026, they incurred a debt of $5,091.73 at Thistle Boutique on Paradise Island and fraudulently obtained credit.

Both were granted $9,000 bail. They were ordered to surrender their travel documents and were fitted with electronic monitoring devices.

The matter was adjourned to June 24, 2026, at noon for further proceedings.