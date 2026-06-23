Daughter demands action after dogs maul her father

By KEILE CAMPBELLTribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 66-year-old Kemp Road man who was mauled by a pack of dogs survived the attack and plans to file a police complaint, according to his daughter, who said the animals have terrorised other residents and should be removed from the community.

Don Smith was hospitalised after the attack, which his daughter, Carmetta Butler, said happened as he was crossing the road and encountered a group of about ten dogs, allegedly including four pit bulls.

The Tribune previously incorrectly reported that Mr Smith had died, but his daughter confirmed yesterday that he had in fact survived.

Ms Butler said her father needed about 50 stitches to the back of one calf and suffered tissue damage that required surgery."I would like more action into it," Ms Butler said, adding that she understands her father is the fourth person to be attacked.

"These particular dogs have done this to numerus people, so I can't see why these dogs are still in the community."

Ms Butler said she tried to speak with the owners of some of the dogs after the attack, but said they did not apologise or show remorse.

"I went to them from what happened that day. There's no remorse, not even a sorry or nothing," she said.Residents in the area have also raised concerns about the dogs, saying they pose a threat to children and elderly people who walk through the community.

Freetown MP Lincoln Deal has echoed those concerns, saying in a social media post that he had begun engaging relevant agencies to address the issue.Ms Butler, who lives in Kemp Road with her father and has lived in the area for some time, said the attack has left Mr Smith shaken."He ain't the same person no more," Ms Butler told The Tribune while at the hospital with her father as medical professionals treated him.

"I got to keep him stabilised. I gotta take care of him while I still have my kids, cause I have kids to take care of with no job or nothing."Ms Butler said residents want action after repeated complaints about the dogs."The community ain't into it and they're looking for action too because we been fed up with the dogs," Ms Butler said.

"That could've been a child who couldn't even fight their way off and get killed right there. Thank God he could've wiggled off and kick them off and try survive', cause pit bulls don't play."

The attack marks another hardship for Ms Butler, a mother of five who lost two children in 2022. Her 21-year-old son was killed in a shooting, while her seven-year-old daughter died after a playground accident.

Ms Butler said she now has to care for her father as he recovers while also caring for her children. She said she is unemployed and open to receiving assistance.





APOLOGY:





The Tribune is a historic paper of record and we take enormous pride in delivering the truth to our loyal readers.

The idea that we would derive pleasure from telling you that we got something wrong is almost fanciful - but that is exactly how we feel today. Yesterday, on our front page we carried a horrific story about a resident of Kemp Road, Mr Don Smith, being mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. Don was indeed attacked but, mercifully, he was not killed.

He is now recovering back at home after what must have been a truly terrifying experience.

We extend our sincere apologies to Don and his family and wish him a speedy and complete recovery.



