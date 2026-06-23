By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 14-year-old CW Saunders student remains hospitalised four months after suffering traumatic brain injuries in a collision involving his new electric bicycle and a Jeep, as doctors begin discussing rehabilitation options and his family prepares for the possibility of long-term home care.

Choy “CJ” Turner Jr has been at Princess Margaret Hospital since the February 22 accident, which happened shortly after he received the electric bicycle as a reward for making the honour roll.

His mother, Lesa Turner, said doctors had previously believed his condition may have stabilised, but recent changes have renewed the family’s hope and prompted discussions about rehabilitation.

She said the immediate focus was getting CJ off a ventilator he is currently dependent on. If he is discharged, she said the family will need specialised equipment, nursing care, respiratory therapy and 24-hour caregiving support.Although a GoFundMe campaign for CJ has set a $40,000 target, Mrs Turner said the total cost of preparing for his home care could reach $150,000.

She said the family would need a ventilator, oxygen equipment, a suction machine, a hospital bed and other supplies.According to the GoFundMe page, home nursing, medical supplies, specialised equipment and ongoing treatment could cost about $3,000 a month.

The page described the emotional and financial strain on the family as "overwhelming".CJ suffered severe traumatic brain injury after the collision. His family said extensive testing, including CT scans and MRIs, confirmed the severity of the brain damage.

The GoFundMe page said doctors have noted "encouraging signs", including periods of independent breathing and the "preservation of important brain structures".

Mrs Turner said CJ had received the electric bicycle from his godfather after making the honour roll at CW Saunders. She said he had also been selected to captain his school’s basketball team and participated in track and field.

She said that “for whatever reason, he just got up that Sunday morning, he was with his two friends, they were studying for their exam, they were supposed to be doing their coursework, and he just decided for the first time to go out for a ride out there.”

She further explained that he had never ridden in the road. "That was his first experience out with the bike, and he collided with the Jeep - someone from Sandilands Village, to my understanding. I never met him, but he came to the house the day after the accident to bring the bike back, and since then we haven't heard from him, we haven't seen him, hasn't reached out to us to see how he's doing."

Mrs Turner said she received the call about the accident while driving home. By then, CJ was already in the ambulance.

She said he was conscious enough to give his identity and his mother’s name and phone number before collapsing.She said he went into a coma almost immediately after the accident and remained in that condition for nearly two months as relatives waited for signs that he would wake up.

Mrs Turner said one of CJ’s aunts was present when he first opened his eyes.

"The day before she left, she said to him, ‘Aren't you going to open your eyes for me before I leave? And she saw when he barely — you know when you try to open your eyes? He finally cracked it open, so that was a joy to us," Mrs Turner said.

Mrs Turner said CJ now opens and closes his eyes and sometimes winks when people speak to him. However, doctors have told the family he is not responding to commands.

She said he sometimes moves his foot and body, but his hands do not move, and his eyes remain unfocused.

She said doctors have told the family that CJ’s age and youth give him a better chance at recovery. She said rehabilitation therapy has been discussed, though it remains unclear whether he will have speech difficulties.

Mrs Turner credited her faith in God for her son’s progress.She said CJ and his family have received strong support from CW Saunders, their church community, relatives and friends. She said church members check on the family daily, and the school’s principal has visited CJ.

She said classmates recorded video messages that were played for him so he could continue hearing familiar voices during his recovery.Mrs Turner also thanked CJ’s godfather, Brent Mayson, and his wife, Kim, for supporting the family throughout the ordeal.

She said CJ’s older siblings have struggled with being separated from him during his recovery. His eldest brother, who works aboard a cruise ship, requested time off and returned home the day after the accident, staying in New Providence for more than a month to help support CJ.

CJ is the youngest of four half-siblings. One sibling lives in Jamaica and another in Canada.Mrs Turner described her son as a loving, family-oriented teenager who enjoyed sports, dancing, video games and spending time with relatives.

She said he was respectful, rarely troublesome and often spent time in his room playing video games."I miss the hugs that I get on a day-to-day basis," Mrs Turner recalled.She said people wishing to assist can contribute through the family’s GoFundMe campaign or contact her at 428-9187.



