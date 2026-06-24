Cartwright reveals $42,900 for violence commission

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Barbara Cartwright said $42,900 has been allocated to the Protection Against Violence Commission, rejecting concerns from a women’s advocacy group that the body would be left unable to carry out its mandate without dedicated funding.

Speaking during yesterday’s evening session of the Senate, Ms Cartwright said additional funds for the commission would be sourced from the Ministry of Social Services’ 2026/2027 budget.

Her comments came after Women United president Lisa Bostwick-Dean questioned the funding set aside for the commission, warning that chair Marisa Mason-Smith could be severely hampered without financial support.In a press release, Women United said the commission is expected to develop a national strategic plan, coordinate support for victims, ensure adequate shelter provisions and certify funding for community projects.

Ms Bostwick-Dean called on the government to identify the funding allocated to the commission.

Ms Cartwright acknowledged the concerns and assured Bahamians that funds are “indeed available”.She also revealed that the commission will be housed in the newly renovated VB Munnings building on Pit Road.

Ms Cartwright said the passage of the Protection Against Violence Act means the commission’s work will focus on fully implementing the legislation.

She said Mrs Mason-Smith and the commission’s vice chair, Pastor Dave Burrows, have been “meeting consistently with their members”.Ms Cartwright also said her ministry is renovating two properties to serve as safe houses, thanking her predecessor, National Security Minister Myles LaRoda, for initiating the project.

She said the facilities are expected to be completed “within the next two to three months” and will be able to accommodate up to 24 people in distress.

Ms Cartwright said the ministry also intends to expand capacity within the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, including by sourcing additional staff “to ensure that the department is equipped to meet its mandate”.