Bahamian murder suspect jailed for 15 years in US over illegal firearm

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN murder accused who fled to the United States the day before his trial was due to begin is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm while living unlawfully in Florida.

Shelton Thompson, 38, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien after US Border Patrol agents arrested him in Pompano Beach, Florida, on February 12.According to court documents, border patrol agents were acting on information when they saw Thompson leave a warehouse and drive away in a white van.

Agents stopped the vehicle and conducted an immigration inspection, during which Thompson identified himself and admitted he was living illegally in the United States.Records checks confirmed his immigration status.

During processing, Thompson also admitted that he had a firearm at his Miami residence.He agreed to accompany law enforcement officers to the home and directed them to the weapon.

Agents recovered a loaded Glock 27 .40-calibre pistol that had been manufactured outside Florida and transported into the state.Thompson initially denied the charge but later changed his plea.

His arrest came more than two years after he fled to the United States a day before his murder trial in The Bahamas was scheduled to begin.

Thompson, who had been free on $15,000 bail, is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Richard Bremmer after a traffic accident in April 2009.A jury had already been empanelled to hear the case, but was dismissed in February 2024 after Thompson failed to appear in court.

After his disappearance, two of Thompson’s cousins were ordered to forfeit his $15,000 bail bond.US Attorney Jason A Reding Quiñones, of the Southern District of Florida, said the case showed why immigration and firearm laws must be enforced in the region.

“South Florida's proximity to international borders makes vigorous enforcement of immigration and firearms laws essential to public safety,” the attorney said.

“Individuals who enter or remain in this country unlawfully and illegally possess firearms will be investigated and prosecuted. We will continue to use every lawful tool available to protect our communities from dangerous offenders.”